Clash of Clans Is Getting Its First Board Game

Mobile gaming fans have likely heard of Clash of Clans, a wildly popular strategy game available on Apple and Android devices. The game’s fantasy world and engaging army-building gameplay have made it among the most popular mobile games. Now, the Clash of Clans franchise is headed for a new medium – board games. Maestro Media is partnering with Clash of Clans creators Supercell to bring us Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid, a brand new tabletop game set to release this spring! It will bring the fantasy world of Clash of Clans to life in a brand-new, tabletop format.

Maestro Media is known for its original and pop-culture franchise products, from merch to tabletop games. The publisher often uses crowdfunding campaigns to leverage community feedback and support to bring projects to life with the fans in mind. Some previous pop-culture tie-in games from Maestro Media include Hello Kitty: Day at the Park and 2001: A Space Odyssey – The Board Game.

Preview art for the new game, from The Epic Road website

Meanwhile, Supercell is the creator of the popular Clash of Clans mobile game, along with other beloved mobile titles including Clasah Royale and Brawl Stars. They’re partnering with Maestro to turn their fantasy mobile strategy game into a tabletop adventure for new and existing fans alike.

What We Know About the New Clash of Clans Board Game So Far

Much like the mobile game, the Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid board game will feature strategic gameplay. Players will build their defenses, deploy combat units, and raid their fellow players’ bases to claim victory. The game is being designed by Eric M. Lang of Marvel: United and Star Wars: The Card Game alongside Ken Gruel of Life in Reterra and Mantis. According to the Founder & CEO of Maestro Media, Javon Frazier, the new Clash of Clans board game “will surprise and delight” gamers, becoming “a must-have tabletop adventure.”

Like many board game projects these days, Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid will launch with a Kickstarter campaign. The campaign is set to go live this month, April 2025. And of course, with a Kickstarter comes perks. Those who are first to pledge their support for Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid will get a bonus mini of the Golden Barbarian King. Gamers who want to make sure they’re there right at launch can sign up to get notified via TheEpicRaid.com.

Prototype for the backer reward mini

A few preview mock-ups are already featured on the site, showing off a first look at prototype box art, a few playing cards, and of course, the exclusive Golden Barbarian King mini that’s available to early backers. This is just an early concept and may change, but it’s still exciting to see the art style of Clash of Clans transformed into a tabletop board game delight.

The full details for the crowdfunding campaign, along with more previews of this exciting new board game venture for Clash of Clans, should be available when the campaign goes live later this month. For now, there is no exact release date for the finished product, but fans can follow along with the Kickstarter for updates on the timeline.

Are you excited to see what a tabletop version of Clash of Clans looks like? Let us know in the comments below!