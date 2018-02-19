This Monster Fighting Game Is Free for a Limited Time

A monster fighting game called Clash of the Monsters is free right now on the Xbox One, but the deal will only be around for a few more days.

This isn’t a game about hunting down monsters in epic fights like Monster Hunter World might’ve trained your mind to see everything, but is instead a game where players control different monsters and take part in some 3D combat. The game includes classic characters like Nosferatu, Ichabod Crane, and The Headless Horseman, but you won’t be finding brand name characters like Jason Voorhees’ appearance in Mortal Combat X. These characters fight in a “what if” scenario to show what would happen if the horror characters across different stories and myths crossed pat and did battle in some spooky arenas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Clash of the Monsters is usually available for $6.99 within the Microsoft Store, and while it’s free for now, it’ll return to its full price after nine days at the time of this writing. The game is also available as a free-to-play game on Steam with some mixed reviews that dip just slightly into the negatives with a 49 percent approval rating. It’s only been reviewed 343 times on the platform with some saying that the game is decent for what it is while others criticized the noticeable issues with the graphics.

The game’s Steam page also included a full list of the playable characters that players can pick from, most of them drawn from iconic stories with one original character called “Bones.”

Living Dead, from the film classic ‘Night of the Living Dead’

Nosferatu, from the film classic ‘Nosferatu’

Phantom of the Opera, from the film classic ‘The Phantom of the Opera’

The Headless Horseman, from the classic short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”

Ichabod Crane, from the classic short story ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’

The Bride of Dracula, from Bram Stoker’s novel ‘Dracula’

The Invisible Man, from H.G. Wells’ novel ‘The Invisible Man’

Bones, a ‘Clash of the Monsters’ original character

Clash of the Monsters is currently available for the Xbox One and PC through Steam, and while the free offer on Steam doesn’t appear to have an end date, it will end eventually within the Microsoft Store.