Classic PSP Games Getting New Content Nearly 20 Years Later

A pair of classic PSP games, exclusives of the Sony handheld made by PlayStation itself, are getting new content nearly 20 years later. The update isn’t being made to the original PSP versions of the games, but to the 2025 re-releases of each that dropped over the summer via Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS5, where they cost $29.99, but are on sale for the holidays currently.

The PSP games are specifically Patapon and Patapon 2, which returned earlier this year as Patapon 1 + 2 Replay. And on December 22, this re-release is getting a substantial, free update that will add new content. More specifically, a brand new mode is being added, though developer SAS and publisher Bandai Namco have not said what this mode is, suggesting there is some element of surprise to it. Meanwhile, the pair did provide a teaser trailer, which can be seen below.

Patapon Fans Are Excited

“Never ever thought I’d see these games get brand new content nearly 17 years after the original release,” reads one of the top comments on the trailer above. Another comment adds: “Patapon content?? In the year 2025??”

A third comment further adds: “I wonder what it would mean for this game.. what could they possibly add? Nonetheless, very excited!

Right now, it is unclear when details about the new mode are going to arrive, as only a weekend separates now and December 22, and typically announcements aren’t made over the weekend. To this end, we probably won’t get details until launch day of the update, which is Monday. Patapon 1 + 2 Replay has not sold well or generated a ton of interest, so it is very surprising to see it getting a new mode. This fact, combined with the secrecy, perhaps suggests this is some type of crossover content, but this is just speculation, and nothing in the teaser trailer above suggests as much.

For those unfamiliar with the pair of titles, Patapon is a rhythm game released in 2007, as a PSP exclusive, by developer Pyramid and SIE Japan, both of which are now defunct. Patapon 2, a sequel from the same pair, followed a year later. There is also a Patapon 3, released in 2011, but it is not included in the re-release.

