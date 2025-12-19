Sony Surprises PS5 Users With New Free PSN Download

Sony has released a new free PSN download for both PS5 and PS5 Pro users that everybody can download. The offer is also available to PS4 and PS4 Pro users. How long the PSN freebie is going to be available to PlayStation fans, we do not know. It appears to be a permanent offer, but this has not been confirmed by Sony. To this end, those interested — which will be anyone who has played and enjoyed either Ghost of Yotei or its predecessor Ghost of Tsushima — will want to act fast, just to be sure.

More specifically, and out of the blue, Sony has released new and free Ghost of Yotei PSN avatars for all PlayStation users. In total, there are eight new avatars, featuring various characters from the game. Interestingly, protagonist Atsu is not included. The character has proven somewhat divisive, but it’s still very peculiar to see her missing from the release.

Free Codes

Depending on where you are in the world, the code to redeem this collection of Ghost of Yotei avatars from the PlayStation Store is different. If you are in the Americas, the code is as follows: 8GGE-5H6P-QMTC. In Europe and Australia, the code is QEH9-3Q25-5QMB. Meanwhile, the codes for Asia, Korea, and Japan are the following: BD8B-8C53-6CND, 6HP7-NHQ2-FJED, and DMH5-XBJD-KXCQ. Unfortunately, for PSN users in Africa, this region of the world has been excluded. Why this is, we do not know, but it is not uncommon. Meanwhile, it is unclear if the Middle East has been included in the Asia region. Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn’t.

It’s interesting Sony has done this for Ghost of Yotei, but not its other big PS5 exclusive game: Death Stranding 2. That said, it did do something similar in the past with Ghost of Tsushima, and never did with the first Death Stranding, so perhaps this isn’t too surprising. It’s also worth noting that Death Stranding 2 is a second-party game, and an IP Sony doesn’t own, where Ghost of Yotei is a first-party game, developed by Sony studio Sucker Punch Productions, and it owns the IP. This is likely a key contributing factor to this difference.

As for Ghost of Yotei, not much has been going on with it since its release. It got an update at the start of the month, but hasn’t received one since, and probably won’t again until 2026. The Legends co-op mode is also slated to arrive next year.

