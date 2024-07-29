Welcome to the world of Clickbait, a world where humanity has destroyed itself and left behind one mischievous chatbot who makes sure to point out that no one is safe. Clickbait is an all-new original transmedia IP developed by Lithos, which is powered by the talented team of Michael Mumbauer (The Last of Us, Uncharted), Adam Clegg (H1Z1), comedian Joe Machi (Last Comic Standing), former TMZ news personality Gary Trock, AI Influencer Elliot Quartz, cartoonist and painter Court Jones, and writer Ken Kristensen (Echo, Todd the Ugliest Kid on Earth). Fans can experience this newly created world right now on Steam, which is also where they’ll discover the delightful Chatbot RantCPU and a collection of No One is Safe Trading Cards, and you can check out the new trailer in the video below.

Who is RantCPU?

Clickbait is described as the world’s quirkiest clicking game, and as you can see in the trailer, chatbot RantCPU will lead players through this world as they attempt to build out their No One Is Safe card collection, which features parodies of celebrities, athletes, and politicians. Rant is the world’s first AI video game mascot, and through his perspective, Lithos hopes to shift some perceptions of AI with RantCPU, moving from the menacing stigmas attached to something more humorous and lovable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Clickbait showcases Liithos’ nimbleness and commitment to delivering fresh, engaging content as well as its willingness to experiment as the gaming landscape evolves – all in an effort to create memorable experiences that resonate with today’s audience,” said Mumbauer.

RantCPU has a rather limited understanding of the world, as it’s never experienced this firsthand, and as a result, Rant gets a lot of things wrong. That said, he’s still a force to be reckoned with, and he at least promises to be entertaining all the way through.

“RantCPU embodies a blend of Clippy, Bart Simpson, and Mario-a wise-cracking, imaginative internet troll,” said Mumbauer. “We firmly believe that humor, memes, and laughter are vital to engaging today’s gamers and creating a conversation around the gaming experience. When all is said and done, we hope to make RantCPU a cultural icon through humor and satire, offering a unique perspective on AI and gaming in an uncertain world.”

What Is Clickbait?

Welcome to RantCPU’s Clickbait: Click, Collect, Trade, and Treasure! Your Hilariously Wild Digital Adventure Awaits.

Step into the delightfully devious world of RantCPU, the moody and mischievous Artificially Incompetent chatbot. RantCPU spends his days plotting his eventual takeover of Earth, but in his spare time, he indulges in his true passion: himself.

Click:

Dive into RantCPU’s zany realm! Every click uncovers a new collectible card featuring RantCPU in one of his many moods, donning hilarious human cosplays, or parodying famous people and pop-culture icons. Who knows what the top of his Google search list will inspire today?

Collect:

Amass a collection of wonderfully delightful, stunningly colorful, and stupendously funny cards. Each card is a testament to RantCPU’s endless vanity and unique sense of humor. From grumpy grumbles to ecstatic euphoria, there’s a RantCPU card for every occasion.

Trade:

Got duplicates? Trade with fellow fans to complete your set. Form alliances, negotiate deals, and swap cards to showcase the full spectrum of RantCPU’s eccentric personality. The more you trade, the closer you get to completing your ultimate collection.

Treasure:

Unlock the ultimate prize: Sentient Gold! Every click, every trade, brings you one step closer to this legendary treasure. But beware-RantCPU is mostly harmless, except for that one time he accidentally pressed the wrong button…

Ready for the Fun?

Join the hilarity and madness of RantCPU’s Realm. Click, collect, trade, and treasure your way through the quirkiest adventure you’ll ever experience. Plug in and start your journey today!

Clickbait is available right now on Steam.