Steam Users Get a Free Game for 1 Week Only

Another of Steam’s many games is free to claim right now, but only for a week before the offer ends. The deal in question for this free game comes not from Steam itself but from Fanatical, a reputable third-party seller of PC games that’s giving away this game right now for the very agreeable price of “free.” The game is Wanba Warriors, and all you have to do to get it before the offer ends is trade an email address for it.

Wanba Warriors, for those interested in getting it and in what kind of deal they’re getting, came out a couple of years ago in 2020 where it landed on Steam for $4.99. It’s dropped in price from time to time and has sometimes been less than $2, but $0 is a much better deal here.

It’s a fighting game, but it’s a “uniquely abstract” one, according to developer Wanba Studio. All it takes is a control stick and two buttons to play so that you can get started swinging around long weapons and launching yourself over AI and human opponents in some small battle spaces.

The trailer for Wanba Warriors below alongside an overview of the game from the developer provides more context:

“Have you got what it takes to be a Wanba Warrior? Step into the absurd world of calligraphy combat and prepare to lay the smackdown upon all who dare to oppose you, dishing out damage with your chosen ink brush of brutality!,” a preview of Wanba Warriors offered. “Utilizing hilarious swing-based fighting mechanics, in addition to a range of insane supernatural abilities, get ready to push your skills (and friendships!) to the limit as you fight to become the best there ever was. Set in the long-lost ancient past (or perhaps the far-flung distant future) warriors from across time and space have assembled to settle their differences. A battle for the ages is about to commence. A battle of Wanba Warriors!”

To get the free Steam game while the offer’s still good, just head to Fanatical’s site here where you’ll find it being offered for free so long as you provide an email. As any giveaway enjoyer will know, you can just enter an alternate email here if you don’t want your main one subscribed but still want the free Steam game. Fanatical’s giveaway for this game appears to be ending on August 2nd.