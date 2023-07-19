CMON to Release Marvel Multiverse RPG Accessories

CMON has announced a line of accessories for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game. Today, CMON announced that it was the official accessory publisher for Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, the upcoming TTRPG published by Marvel Comics. The accessories will include "character-based dice sets, gameplay aids, starter sets, pre-painted miniatures" and more. The first release will be a "special limited edition translucent MARVEL die" that will be released at San Diego Comic Con this weekend and will be given away to anyone who demos the game. CMON will also be releasing a Heroic Dice pack at GenCon, which features custom designs based on the game's Core Rulebook.

CMON has previously partnered with Marvel to publish several top-selling board game featuring Marvel characters, including a Marvel version of Zombicide and an expansive Marvel United co-op game. The publisher is best known for its miniatures heavy games, so it will be interesting to see how CMON tackles a pre-painted line of miniatures.

Marvel has been developing the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game for over two years, working to build a game that allows players to either play as iconic Marvel superheroes or create their own characters. The game has gone through several major revisions during its playtesting phase, with the character building rules and mechanics involving stats and damage roles going through multiple radical changes. However, some core mechanics such as the 3D6-based "d616" system to determine successes or failures on checks have remained in place. The new game is set to debut at GenCon and two expansions, one focused on mutants and the other focused on the Spider-Verse, have already been announced.