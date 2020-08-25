Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Publisher GameMill Entertainment today announced Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, a new video game inspired by the Cobra Kai series that is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 27th. Much like the show, it features Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence 34 years after the tournament prominently featuring in the movie franchise. But perhaps best of all? Ralph Macchio and William Zabka both reprise their roles in the video game as well.

The first trailer and screenshots for the upcoming video game clearly show that it will take an old-school beat-'em-up style of game and include Cobra Kai narrative bits on top of it. According to the announcement, players can pick either of the rival dojos to follow through the game, but to unlock the ultimate ending players will need to complete it as both sides. It also includes RPG progression in the form of skills and character upgrades as well as the ability to character swap between different fighters -- so long as they are from the same dojo.

Here's how GameMill Entertainment describes the upcoming video game:

"Choose a side, master your moves, and embrace your destiny in an epic beat ’em up adventure inspired by the hit show. Take control of eight playable characters with deep movesets, combos, progression, real-time character swaps, ultimate attacks, and much more! 34 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the rivalry of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence continues. The fight is in your hands now!"

As noted above, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues is set to release for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 27th. The third season of Cobra Kai is set to hit Netflix next year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Cobra Kai right here.

