Aion 2 Is Making A Global Push To Bring Fans Into Atreia

Aion 2 was on hand at Summer Game Fest to highlight the ambitious MMORPG, which benefits from a truly epic scale. Already available in South Korea and set for a North American launch later this year, publisher and developer NC has been expanding its outreach to draw in players ahead of the larger global release. This extends to a newly globally available developer video that speaks to the ambition of the development team behind the game.

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It’s a quick tease for just how massive the game world is set to be, meant to inspire confidence in curious players that their investment of time and cash in the game will pay off with some exciting new adventures. Given the success of Aion 2 in South Korea and Taiwan, there’s clearly something enticing within Aion 2‘s massive landscapes. Here’s everything you need to know about the game’s new dev videos.

Aion 2’s New Dev Video, Explained

The developer-centric video from NC features Game Director Nam-Joon Kim, Head of Aion 2 Global Publishing In-Sub So, and Executive Publishing Producer Merv Lee Kwai. In the past, these releases were limited to the Korean and Taiwanese markets, where Aion 2 has been available since November 2025. This global push speaks to the ways that NC is trying to get more players invested in the MMORPG, and that includes a more global-forward approach to drawing in potential new players or catching attention with development videos.

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This extends to a new series of Dev Update videos, which NC has been promising will continue to open up the studio’s doors to the public. In an announcement from In-Sub So, “The development team in Korea and the members of NC America are working tirelessly to deliver the best possible Aion 2 experience. We ask for your continued interest, support, and anticipation.” This means more dev videos will be coming ahead of the game’s global expansion this September.

The first of these videos is largely focused on introducing new players to the world of Atreia, the class archetypes, and the gameplay mechanics that separate the game from other entries in the MMORPG space. It also underscores one of the big selling points of the game, which is the truly massive scope of the setting and the ability to more thoroughly customize your experience with a staggering amount of customization options. It feels very in line with the preview that ComicBook got to attend for Aion 2 at Summer Game Fest, a hands-off event that highlighted the scope of the game’s world, serving as a good tease for a broader global audience of what is waiting for them in that setting.

Aion 2 Wants To Populate A Truly Massive World

Aion 2‘s global push is ambitious — but it also makes sense, given the success the title has already found in South Korea. Following a string of disappointing releases and controversies with players, the Guild Wars developer has landed on a new hit with Aion 2. The game drew in over 1.5 million players in the first week alone and has been consistently the top-ranked MMO in South Korea. While the heavy focus on monetization has proven controversial with players, the company’s recent efforts have shifted the game experience towards a more well-rounded blend of content. The result has been a genuine smash hit for NC, with the company reporting a 55% increase in its revenue over last year alone, according to reporting from thelec.

This represents a big swing from the company, especially given their broader ambitions to also bring upcoming games like Cinder City and Time Takers to a similarly global release. Aion 2 is breaking into a genre that has, outside of some notable enduring hits like World of Warcraft and EverQuest, been struggling to maintain a consistent player base and has been subsequently having games shut down. Aion 2‘s ambitious world-building and massive setting, coupled with a successful release in Asia that ensures the game won’t suddenly shut down without warning, could be enough to win over MMO fans looking for a fresh experience. The Aion 2 Dev videos are a good way to get more attention on the game as it approaches that global expansion date.

Aion 2 launches globally in September.