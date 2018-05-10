Rumor: Code Vein Releases in July

The release date for Bandai Namco’s Code Vein has supposedly been outed with a launch now expected to come in July.

An exact date for the release wasn’t provided, but according to a report from Gamereactor, it seems that Code Vein will be out this summer the month after E3 takes place. Finnish PR company 3H Distribution Oy has apparently sent out an email to members of the press that included a list of release dates for many games that are expected to be out this year with Code Vein included on that list with a July 2018 timeframe for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. According to the reports, a PC version wasn’t listed in the email, though Bandai Namco has said several times that a PC release is planned.

Up until this point, 2018 was the only timeframe for the game, so July should be welcome news for those who have been following the development of the game. A confirmation hasn’t come from Bandai Namco just yet to say that this is indeed the month that Code Vein will be available, but it doesn’t seem like a release timeframe that would be out of the question. Code Vein would be an excellent addition to Bandai Namco’s E3 lineup in the form of an announcement saying that the game would be available the following month after the convention arrives in June.

While it hasn’t been sharing a release date, Bandai Namco has been sharing just about everything else to do with the game that many have likened to an anime-styled experience thrust into the world of Dark Souls. Featuring screenshots with blood-draining vampiric characters, imposing enemies, and swords several times the size of characters that wield them, Bandai Namco has been giving players their fair share of Code Vein teasers.

A trailer for the upcoming game was also released not too long ago that better shows why some have compared the combat mechanics to Dark Souls. The gameplay trailer that’s shown above showcases the methodical combat that’s punctuated by heavy strikes from the massive weapons. Just like the weapons, the enemies are several times the size of your character, and even a single strike from them can bring you down to half-health. Combat will also be bolstered by the multiplayer’s summoning feature that lets others help you when you’re in distress.

You’ve been asking for it and we listened! CODE VEIN will have MULTIPLAYER! You can explore the world of VEIN with other players and you can send a request in an area that you need help in! CODE VEIN is coming to X1, PS4, and PC in 2018. Stay tuned for more info! #CODEVEIN pic.twitter.com/0FKhIzoRGs — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 15, 2018

Code Vein doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date, but here’s hoping we see it sometime in July 2018.