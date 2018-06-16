Code Vein Will Have a Season Pass and Hot Springs Feature

Code Vein has now been confirmed to receive a season pass with new details being revealed by Bandai Namco.

During a special Code Vein livestream held yesterday, Bandai Namco spoke about the season pass that the game will offer that includes different features that’ll be available once the game launches including bonus dungeons for players to explore. Gematsu describing the season pass contents as follows:

Another Character: “Mia: White Ver.”

Blood Code: “Astraia” – A Blood Code in which Mia’s request for a blessing takes form and manifests.

Code Vein PlayStation 4 theme “Revenants Gathered at the Base”

The season pass is currently said to be available for 2,700 yen, a price that comes out to just over $24, so the cost equivalent will likely be somewhere around that value when it’s officially announced for everyone else.

You’ll also be able to buy the season pass, the base game, and more rolled into one if you opt for the Code Vein Digital Deluxe Edition that’s now been announced, at least in Japan. The 11,772 bundle includes the base game, the season pass, and a pack of in-game customizations.

Bandai Namco also shared another interesting announcement during the livestream that revealed a hot springs feature for the game, a location within players’ bases where they mingle with other characters and those that they’ve befriended. An option to “look back on memories of the past” was also revealed, but Bandai Namco didn’t go into detail on how that’ll work.

Code Vein releases on September 27 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with a Steam release coming on September 28. More on the game is shared below courtesy of Bandai Namco.

“In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, fiendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity. Wandering aimlessly in search of blood, the Lost will stop at nothing to satisfy their hunger. Team up and embark on a journey to the ends of hell to unlock your past and escape your living nightmare in CODE VEIN.”