Nintendo Needs to Reveal Switch 2 Sooner Rather Than Later – ComicBook Nation's Quick Save

Another week has come and gone without any new information on the Nintendo Switch 2. Throughout the entirety of 2024, everyone has known that Nintendo is working on a new version of the Switch, but those at Nintendo have opted to remain quiet about its existence. Now, with new leaks potentially revealing a first glimpse of the hardware, it's becoming clear that Nintendo needs to reveal the Switch 2 in short order.

When should we expect this initial reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 to take place? What games might be planned for its launch window? And how will Nintendo's new lawsuit aimed at Palworld play into all of this? These topics and more are broken down on this week's Quick Save!

You can listen to the full show right here:

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!

ComicBook Nation is now a whole Nation of Podcasts! Make sure you get the latest from:

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows!

To stay up to date you can:

Be sure to also follow this week's Quick Save hosts on social media as well to continue the conversation!

Logan Moore – @MooreMan12

Marc Deschamps – @Marcdachamp