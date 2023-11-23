ComicBook's 2023 Black Friday Board Game Guide

Black Friday is almost here, and if you are looking for a perfect time to pick up some amazing board games for an equally amazing price, we've got you covered with our 2023 Black Friday Board Game Guide! Whether you're an experienced player looking for some larger-than-life experiences to get lost in or looking for that under-20-minute experience that will go well at a holiday gathering, there's something here that will suit your needs. Fans of major franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Disney, Borderlands, Elf, and more are also in luck, and you can check out everything on the next slide. If you're having a party or family gathering, there are several games that will be perfect to throw on the table and get things started. Some are incredibly quick games while others are more strategic in nature, though in all cases, they are games that will play well for all ages. Plus, there's even one that will be a brilliant fit for your next Christmas hangout, and you probably know exactly what that is. Hint....SANTA!!! If you're looking for a more one-on-one experience, it was a great year for card games, especially for My Hero Academia and the Vs. series, which had entries for Mortal Kombat, AEW, and Marvel throughout the year. If you're looking for something different, The Op and Foxmind have you covered with games that tackle very different themes. For larger experiences, there are plenty of options to choose from this year, so you will have an easy time getting lost in a whole new world when these games hit your table. You can check out all of our recommendations on the next slide, and let us know which games you are looking forward to picking up in the comments. You can also talk all things tabletop and gaming with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!

Larger Experiences (Photo: Plaid Hat Games/Wizkids) Freelancers – Available Here "Congratulations! Humanity is dead! The bad news is that all they left behind is their garbage and a broken gig economy. That's why we need freelancers like you: ready to take any job, no matter how loathsome. As a freelancer, you will delve into ruins, brave the wilds, and slay the hordes of hideous creatures that litter the dark forgotten corners of the world. All so you can gather loot and return home, ready to blow it all and start over again the next day. It's a lousy gig, so it's perfect for the likes of you. Freelancers condenses the fantasy RPG campaign experience into a single night of fun and mayhem. Create a character, roll funky dice, and blaze your way through multiple stories set in a world of magic, monsters, and murder. Better yet, no game master is required, as a magical companion app does all the storytelling for you!" Ticket to Ride Legacy: Legends of The West Board Game – Available Here "Get ready for the ultimate train adventure in Ticket to Ride Legacy: Legends of the West. This remarkable board game takes you on a legendary journey through 12 exciting games, where you'll step into the shoes of a railway company owner in North America. Your goal is to build an empire, amass wealth, and create a railway legacy that will be remembered for generations. While completing tickets remains your primary objective, Legends of the West adds a thrilling twist. You'll need to develop new skills to conquer unexpected events and outsmart resourceful rivals. Game by game, route by route, you'll accumulate earnings and open frontier boxes that hold the key to unlocking new rules, exciting content, and countless surprises. This campaign is a journey you won't want to miss. Designed by the masterminds of board gaming, Rob Daviau, Matt Leacock, and Alan R. Moon, Ticket to Ride Legacy offers the perfect blend of accessibility and immersion. You can quickly learn the game, but it unfolds into a rich and narrative-driven experience that will captivate both newcomers and seasoned fans. After completing the Legacy campaign, you'll be left with a unique and personal Ticket to Ride game that boasts new board maps and gameplay, providing endless entertainment. It's a game that you can treasure forever, offering a fresh take on a classic favorite. Discover the world's best-selling train game in a scenario-driven adventure where gameplay and story meld over the course of 12 games. Ticket to Ride Legacy: Legends of the West is the ultimate train adventure that transports you to a bygone era of railway exploration and strategy. Are you ready to embark on this legendary journey?" Masters of The Universe: The Board Game – Clash for Eternia – Available Here "On Eternia, the forces of good and evil clash. He-Man, also secretly Prince Adam, and his Heroic Warrior allies, like Man-at-Arms and Orko, are in constant struggle against the evil Skeletor and his Evil Warrior cohorts, such as Evil-Lyn and Tri-Clops. In Masters of the Universe: The Board Game – Clash For Eternia, players will take on the role of one of these groups, either in a 1-vs-Many or fully cooperative form. In the end, only one will wield the power of the Power Sword and control Castle Grayskull!" Legendary: Encounters: The Matrix Deck Building Game – Available Here "Legendary® Encounters: The Matrix Deck building game is a card game themed around the Matrix trilogy. In this Legendary® Encounters: The Matrix, the Plot runs alongside of the Matrix films and reveals all the exciting parts of the Matrix movies. Presenting with choices and contributing to the interweaving storyline. Following the plot of The Matrix trilogy, Players can play as either Neo or other iconic heroes from this Matrix to save human race from extinction." Marvel: Age of Heroes – Available Here "Marvel: Age of Heroes is an epic strategy game in which each player commands a pair of X-Men who are dispatched to defeat villains and complete objectives. Your team will collect resources and power-ups before embarking on dangerous missions in one of the three uniquely challenging scenarios included in the game. The theme and strategy come together through a mix of worker placement and resource management mechanics in a tight design from Rodney Thompson, co-designer of Lords of Waterdeep. Players' heroes are represented by a set of striking full-color acrylic standees. Teams include favorites such as: Jubilee and Wolverine, Jean Grey and Cyclops, Forge and Storm and more! The most effective team will win the game, so you must manage your resources and skills wisely. The action rotates back and forth between two phases: the Institute Phase and the Mission Phase." Borderlands Mister Torgue's Arena of Badassery Board Game – Available Here "You and a team of Vault Hunters enter Mister Torgue's Arena of Badassery™ to face off against his collection of skags, bandits, and assorted psychos. You can play a one-off battle filled with explosions, slaughter-splosions, sauce-plosions, and loot-splosions!!! Or play a series of deadly fights in campaign-mode that will see your Vault Hunter level up between games. Visit vending machines to buy better gear, advance your character using unique skill trees, equip epic new guns, and enter the next game even more BADASS than before!!! Just make sure your tough enough to take on the final boss, an Ultimate Murder-Machine, hellbent on sending you back to the borderlands as moist and meaty skag-snacks." prevnext

Something Different (Photo: The Op/Foxmind) The Perfect Wave – Available Here "Catch The Perfect Wave in this gratifying light strategy card game. Collect Wave cards to construct a sequence, earning points for runs and sets of numbers. Play Trick cards to show off and score bonuses. Paddle out, plan the best combo of moves, and create the ultimate surfing memory!" Risk Strike – Available Here "Fast and fierce world domination! Get off the board and right into the action with this Risk Strike cards and dice game, a fresh twist on the Risk board game! Gameplay is simple, but highly strategic. Declare which continent you want to attack, deploys your troops, and roll the dice to start battling. Use tactics cards to sabotage, bombard, spy, and more in pursuit of world conquest. Defeat your opponents in battle to conquer continents and earn domination coins. The first player to earn 2 domination coins wins! The Risk Strike game is an exciting blend of classic Risk gameplay and the raw emotions of fleeting alliances that can turn on you with the play of a card. It's a fun strategy card game for Family Game Night, and with a compact size, it makes a great travel card game for playing anytime, nearly anywhere! Risk, Avalon Hill, Hasbro and all related trademarks and logos are trademarks of Hasbro." Chocoly – Available Here "Who wants some calorie-free chocolate? Build the largest area of your favorite kind of chocolate bar by connecting chocolate tiles and by blocking your opponents! Plan your moves ahead and outsmart the other players for a sweet victory! Players will ask for second servings of this yummy game of logic." prevnext

Licensed Gems (Photo: The Op/Fantasy Flight Games) Marvel Villainous: Twisted Ambitions – Available Here "Dominate the Marvel Universe as Doctor Octopus, Titania, or Kang the Conqueror. Follow your own twisted path to victory, using sinister abilities to take on other Villains and mighty heroes from across the universe!" Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances at The Ready Expansion – Available Here "Take your combat skills in Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances to all new levels with this game-changing expansion pack! Robin Hood, Mrs. Potts, and Mulan bring new attacks and abilities true to their characters that will provide selfless support in the Arena's already epic battles. Improve positions with Mrs. Potts, pull fast ones with Robin Hood, and aid allies with Mulan. Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances is the ultimate PvP tabletop game for Disney and Pixar fans and gamers where players can build teams out of Disney and Pixar heroes and villains and compete in an expandable, learn-as-you-go battle arena game." Power Rangers Roleplaying Game A Jump Through Time Sourcebook – Available Here "A Jump Through Time features a wealth of new options for your Power Rangers Roleplaying Game, both for players and Game Masters! Play as the Purple, Orange, or advanced Spectrum Quantum Ranger Roles. Customize your characters with new time travel-themed Origins and Influences. Master new Perks and equipment from Time Force, R.P.M., and other teams.Pilot a host of new Zords and Zord attack vehicles.Use all of this and more to protect the Grid as you face off against new Threats, ranging from Venjix Attack Bots to leaders such as the mutant criminal kingpin, Ransik! New character options, including requested roles: Purple, Orange, and Quantum. Marvel Champions The Card Game NeXt Evolution – Available Here "Something sinister lurks in the shadows, a looming threat only a few are even aware of. A diabolical plot slowly takes form, its goal something you can only guess at, but one thing is for certain: at the center of it all is a young, headstrong mutant, Hope Summers. For some reason, the villains' plans hinge on Hope, and she may be in over her head... X-Force has arrived in Marvel Champions: The Card Game! As the game's sixth campaign expansion, NeXt Evolution adds a pile of classic X-Force characters to the scene, including two new playable heroes, Cable and Domino, each of whom comes with a pre-built deck ready to play from the get-go. Face off against notorious villains, such as the Marauders, Juggernaut, and Mister Sinister, and work together to overcome a fresh batch of challenges. This expansion includes five brand-new scenarios, each of which can be played individually or as part of a larger campaign. Whether you're a longtime fan or have only just started playing, anyone who enjoys Marvel Champions won't want to miss out on NeXt Evolution!" Star Wars Rivals – Available Here "The fate of the galaxy is in your hands! Star Wars Rivals puts you in command of the battle between Dark and Light. Assemble your forces and outmaneuver enemies as you duel for strategic control. With 30 characters and dozens of iconic locations, your destiny awaits! The Star Wars Rivals Premier Set includes everything you need to play. Featuring 4 exclusive characters and 12 unique locations, your journey begins here!" prevnext

Fun for the Whole Family (Photo: Asmodee/The Op) Chicken! – Available Here "Chicken! is the newest hit hatching at your friendly neighborhood publisher, Keymaster. A game everyone can learn, Chicken! takes 10-20 minutes to play and is busting with exciting moments and laughter. Featuring creative and exciting gameplay from award-winning designer Scott Almes, alongside charming artwork from husband-wife design duo, Carpenter Collective, Chicken! is a perfect fit for your gaming table and display shelf." Cobra Kai Party Board Game – Available Here "In Netflix Cobra Kai Party Board Game, you can become the sensei! Choose your dojo, train your students and fight in the All-Valley Karate Tournament to become the greatest martial arts school! It's time to prove yourself! Draft cards to improve your students, roll dice in tense tournament combat, and reveal Flashbacks at key moments to achieve victory! Students participate in dice battles, with the losing student's card being turned face down. The last player to have any students remaining face up wins the game. Strike first, strike hard, no mercy! Cobra Kai is a fun game for teens and adults. Netflix Cobra Kai Party Board Game is for 2-4 players, ages 13 and older. Average play time is 30 minutes." Acquire – Available Here "ACQUIRE – As a powerful real estate tycoon, there are only seven hotel chains in the world worthy of your attention. Using nothing but your wealth and wits, you must vie against other business magnates to manipulate construction and capitalize on mergers--buying, trading, and selling stocks in order to get the greatest return on your investments. Acquire challenges you to pit your resources and resolve against other players in this high-finance game of speculation and strategy. Truly a classic game of strategy by the master game designer, Sid Sackson. Features: Plastic board, building tiles, and headquarters! Updated board size, 9x12 space grid with space designations printed on the board. New font on the tiles for improved legibility. Classic Mode or Tycoon Mode — play with or without tertiary stockholder merger bonus. Number of Players: 2-6. For Ages: 12+. Playing Time: 90 minutes. Game Type: Family Strategy." Dixit Disney Edition Board Game – Available Here "Dixit, the beloved modern classic that moved millions of players all around the world, is meeting the Disney universe! A new stand-alone Dixit game, with 84 wonderful new cards, based on famous Disney & Pixar movies, from Snow White to Turning Red. Same rules, with the new material from Dixit for 3 to 6 players: a board, voting dials, wooden meeples… everything beautifully coated with Disney magic." Funko Games: Disney Animated – Available Here "Work together like the team at the famous Walt Disney Animation Studios to create movie magic! Produce five classic Disney films using detailed background art, vibrant paint colors, and lively sound to bring cherished stories to life on the screen. But watch out! The infamous Villains of your feature films will rush your deadlines and create all the calamity they can. As a team, you'll use the strengths of the Animation Studio—Heart, Focus, Inspiration, Grit, and Teamwork—to vanquish the Villains and finish your films in time!" Spellbook – Available Here "Embark on a captivating journey into the realm of mystical arts with the "Spellbook" board game. This thrilling competition revolves around the Annual Grand Rite, where wizards gather to prove their magical prowess and stake their claim to the coveted title of the greatest wizard. As a participant in the Grand Rite, you will adopt the role of a wizard with one objective in mind: to master the art of spellcasting. The game centers around gathering Materia, magical components emanating from the mystical Vortex represented by the Pouch. These precious Materia are used to learn new spells or to empower your Familiars, both of which contribute to your ultimate goal of acquiring victory points. Strategic decision-making becomes paramount as you choose the strength with which to cast your spells. Will you opt for swift, early powers, or wait to harness the full potential of the Materia for more impactful magic? Each spell has its unique strength and effect, enabling you to forge potent combinations that can change the course of the competition in your favor. The game escalates as players cast spells and accumulate their magical powers. The contest concludes when a player successfully casts 7 spells or their Familiar is adequately fed, prompting the final tally of victory points that will determine the ultimate winner. With 21 distinct spells to explore and experiment with, the "Spellbook" board game offers unparalleled replayability. Each playthrough presents a fresh canvas for strategy, creativity, and engagement, as you mix and match spells to craft your unique path to victory. Embrace the challenge of the Annual Grand Rite, harness the raw energy of Materia, and prove your mettle as a true wizard. Dive into a world where magic is more than a fantasy-it's a reality waiting to be mastered." Monopoly Scrabble – Available Here "Monopoly® Scrabble® Experience the totally unique gameplay of Monopoly® Scrabble®- the innovative game that combines the best elements of the Monopoly® game with the crossword-building play of Scrabble®. In place of rolling dice to move around the board, players build words and move ahead by their score. Build a word on a premium space and claim a Monopoly® property. Clever gameplay twists, along with custom Community Chest and Chance cards, keep things moving at a fast pace. The winner is the player with the highest total of cash and property value when the last letter tile is played. Contains: 1 Quad-Fold Gameboard, 5 Wooden Scrabble Tile Racks, 1 Bag of 100 Wooden Scrabble Letter Tiles, Tile Storage Bag, 9 Silver-Toned Monopoly Tokens, Deck of 24 Community Chest Cards, Deck of 24 Chance Cards, 10 Title Deed Cards, Monopoly Money Pad (Sixty $100 bills and Sixty $500 bills), and Illustrated Rules. Ages: 8+; Players: 2 to 4" Guess Who? PAW Patrol – Available Here "It's the popular original Guessing Game Guess Who? featuring everyone's favorite PAW Patrol characters! Each player chooses a mystery character, and then they take turns using yes or no questions to guess each other's mystery characters. The first to guess correctly wins the game! Easy setup, simple game play, and enjoyment for the entire family -making it an ideal gift choice for any PAW Patrol fan! Includes: 2 Classic Tabletop Game Trays, 48 PAW Patrol Face Cards, 1 Deck of PAW Patrol Mystery Cards, and Instructions 2 Players | Ages 6+ | 15+ Minute Play Time It's the popular Guess Who? game featuring everyone's favorite Paw Patrol characters! Each player chooses a mystery character, and then they take turns using yes or no questions to guess each other's mystery characters. The first to guess correctly wins the game!" Monopoly The Witcher – Available Here "Toss a coin to your witcher and join the hunt for victory in this ultimate game for The Witcher fans! MONOPOLY: The Witcher lets players journey the Continent to buy, sell, and trade dangerous monsters from the popular video game franchise, such as Bruxa, Crone, Leshen, and more! Work magic around the board with custom show object tokens, including a Flaming Book, Lute, and Crystal Skull. Upgrade properties with Houses and Manors while managing Bounty and Law of Surprise situations. Be the last player with custom crown currency to win!" Elf Monopoly – Available Here "Son of a nutcracker! Fans of the classic holiday film Elf will be tickled pink as they travel down memory lane in this re-imagined version of Monopoly. With iconic characters, locations, and quotes, Christmas cheer will sure be sung loud for all to hear in MONOPOLY: Elf." prevnext