Complexity Player YoungDrini Grazed By Bullet, But Safe After Jacksonville Shooting

News about the recent mass shooting at a Madden NFL 19 event is slowly trickling in, with more details about what happened. We’re still getting that information, but it appears that one of the pro players on the Complexity team managed to survive with just a slight injury.

Drini Gjoka, a 19-year old member of the pro esports gaming team, recently set out a series of tweets confirming that he was safe, though his thumb was grazed by a bullet when the suspects began opening fire. You can see his tweets below.

The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng and never coming back — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

Worst day of my life — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

It’s good to see he’s safe, but we’re still trying to get information on the four players that were killed at the event, along with the ten that were injured. Police are currently combing over the scene to look for a second suspect.

Complexity’s Twitter account also tweeted out about the incident, which you can see below:

An update from the Jacksonville Madden event: There appears to have been a shooting at the event, and @YoungDrini was grazed in the hand. He is away from the scene and safe. — compLexity Gaming (@compLexity) August 26, 2018

Jason Lake, who serves as founder and CEO of the group, also noted that media outlets should leave Gjoka be, since he’s still shaken up from what happened. He has opted to respond to the matter instead.

To the press reaching out for comment: Please do NOT contact our player directly. He is understandably shaken and is not in a place to be speaking with you right now. Message me directly and I will share all the information we have at this time, thank you. — Jason Lake (@JasonBWLake) August 26, 2018

I have temporarily opened my DM’s here on Twitter. Please do not message me at this time unless you are press needing statements ASAP. Thank you. Again, I am your press conduit. Please do NOT approach my player at this time. — Jason Lake (@JasonBWLake) August 26, 2018

We do hope folks stay safe as police look for the second shooter. We’ll let you know as soon as any new details come up.

Our thoughts go out to those affected by this horrible incident.