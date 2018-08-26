Gaming

Complexity Player YoungDrini Grazed By Bullet, But Safe After Jacksonville Shooting

News about the recent mass shooting at a Madden NFL 19 event is slowly trickling in, with more […]

By

News about the recent mass shooting at a Madden NFL 19 event is slowly trickling in, with more details about what happened. We’re still getting that information, but it appears that one of the pro players on the Complexity team managed to survive with just a slight injury.

Drini Gjoka, a 19-year old member of the pro esports gaming team, recently set out a series of tweets confirming that he was safe, though his thumb was grazed by a bullet when the suspects began opening fire. You can see his tweets below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s good to see he’s safe, but we’re still trying to get information on the four players that were killed at the event, along with the ten that were injured. Police are currently combing over the scene to look for a second suspect.

Complexity’s Twitter account also tweeted out about the incident, which you can see below:

Jason Lake, who serves as founder and CEO of the group, also noted that media outlets should leave Gjoka be, since he’s still shaken up from what happened. He has opted to respond to the matter instead.

We do hope folks stay safe as police look for the second shooter. We’ll let you know as soon as any new details come up.

Our thoughts go out to those affected by this horrible incident.

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts