New Conan Exiles Trailer Starts Countdown to Launch

Conan Exiles is finally almost ready to leave Early Access and fully release on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One next month.

The game has been in Early Access on the PC and Xbox One for over a year now, but all that’s led up to the May 8 release date that’s quickly approaching. In a post on the game’s blog site that revealed the “Countdown to Launch” trailer above, the devs said that the game has grown immensely since its earliest stages.

“The game world is increasing in size, new features and systems are being introduced, hundreds of new items are being added and there is an all new and brutal combat system for you to enjoy!,” developers Funcomsaid in the post. “In short, when the game launches it will be much bigger, much better and much deeper.”

Instead of just previewing the new content and letting players find out about it on release, the post then launched into a discussion of some of the biggest changes found in Conan Exiles. The game is filled with battles and conquests, so it makes sense that combat would be the first new-and-improved feature highlighted.

“The new combat system is very different and a huge improvement on the old one. A specialized team of some of our most veteran designers and animators have spent months working on just this new system and finally Conan Exiles will have the brutal, tactical and savage combat which a Conan game deserves,” the update said.

New visual styles, light and heavy attack variations, and new tactics were all discussed in the post. Those who have followed the game throughout its development will also recall that more areas have been added over time, and with the game’s launch, two additional locations will be added. The Volcano and Swamp will both be explorable environments in the open-world landscape with unique enemies found in both regions.

Other features such as base attacks, perks, gear, fast travel, and much more were all discussed in the announcement post. If you’re just completely new to Conan Exiles and are nonetheless excited about the game and counting down to the release alongside Funcom, you can read up on the game’s core features below.