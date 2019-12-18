New Conan the Barbarian Game Gets a Release Date

Today, developer Mighty Kingdom and publisher Funcom announced that the latter’s new Conan the Barbarian game will release next year. More specifically, the pair revealed that Mighty Kingdom’s four-player action-adventure game set in the Conan the Barbarian universe, dubbed Conan Chop Chop, will hit PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam) on February 25, 2020. At the moment of publishing, it’s currently unclear how much the game will cost, but a budget-friendly price point is expected.

Meanwhile, the pair also released a brand new trailer — pictured above — showing of the game’s four-player action-adventure gameplay, its charming chibi stick figures, and some of its like rogue-like elements that are designed to keep players playing.

“Conan Chop Chop is the most epic and realistic stick figure game ever to be set in the world of Conan the Barbarian, thus there will be an excessive amount of gore and flying limbs. Be warned that this may in turn lead to uncontrollable outbursts of joy and/or profanities, usually depending on which end of the sword you are on.”

Conan Chop Chop will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch when it releases. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Google Stadia port or any other additional ports.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official story synopsis provided by Funcom:

“The treacherous wizard Thoth-Amon has devised a plan to resurrect the ancient evil that is Xaltotun. If he succeeds, he will condemn the world to an eternity of darkness and enslavement. Only you can stop him, but in order to do so you must use all your cunning. All your guile. You must summon all your courage and swordsmanship. You must… Chop Chop!”

