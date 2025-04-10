New York Times Connections Answers for April 10th

Having trouble figuring out today’s Connections? We have what you need, as we at ComicBook has all of the correct answers and categories, plus some hints and tips, for today, April 10th’s Connections from The New York Times. Category-based games are hard to come by, so when Connections did it and managed to go toe-to-toe with Strands and Wordle, you know it’s good. For today’s puzzle, we have yet another easygoing puzzle, just like yesterday, but don’t take it lightly. In any case, we have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

The New York Times’ Connections’, in a nutshell, gives you 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from Looney Tunes characters or salad dressings to last names of Cy Young winners or raps songs of the 1990s. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections is a nice refresher after some tough ones.

With today’s Connections, the difficulty level isn’t too high, word-wise or category-wise, though it can trip you up. Something to keep in mind for puzzles like today’s is that many of the words usually have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Naughty, Canary, Coal, Mine, Mustard, Soy, Reserve, Mayo, Gold, Gusto, Grinch, Ella, Well, Bah, Lemon, and Store.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Examples include Pastel and Champagne

Green: You have enough?

Blue: Scrooge would be proud

Purple: The fourth most spoken language

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Shades of Yellow

Green: Supply

Blue: Anti-Spirit of Christmas

Purple: Spanish Words

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for April 10th:

Yellow: Canary, Gold, Lemon, Mustard

Green: Mine, Reserve, Store, Well

Blue: Bah, Coal, Grinch, Naughty

Purple: Ella, Gusto, Mayo, Soy

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.