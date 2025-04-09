New York Times Connections Answers for April 9th

Can’t seem to figure out how to solve today’s Connections? No worries, as we at ComicBook have everything that you need, from the correct answers and categories, plus some hints and tips, all for today, April 9th’s Connections from The New York Times. Despite the other word games the site offers like Strands and Wordle, it’s hard to beat some good categorical gameplay the way Connections does it. In regards to today’s puzzle, it’s a nice breather from some tough ones this week, but don’t let that easiness fool you. Lucky for you, we have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

If you played The New York Times’ Connections’, you know that you are given 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from US States or zoo animals to Dune characters or words that start and end with the same letter. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections is a nice cooldown from this week.

With today’s Connections, the difficulty isn’t too hard, word-wise, but the categories can be tough to figure out, as they are quite specific. Something to keep in mind for puzzles like today’s is that many of the words usually have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Dog, Pop, Ball, Sock, Slug, Frog, Glove, Trot, Bat, Hound, Globe, Pound, Orb, Newt, Hole, and Sphere.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Other examples include cylinder and cone

Green: Boxers do this daily

Blue: Mammal magic, literally

Purple: These come after vulpines

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Round three-dimensional shapes

Green: Punch

Blue: Animals in the Witches’ Brew in Macbeth

Purple: Fox ____

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for April 9th:

Yellow: Ball, Globe, Orb, Sphere

Green: Pop, Punch, Slug, Sock

Blue: Bat, Dog, Frog, Newt

Purple: Glove, Hole, Hound, Trot

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.