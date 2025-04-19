New York Times Connections Answers for April 19th

Are you having trouble with today’s Connections? We at ComicBook got you covered, as we’ve got the correct answers and categories, alongside hints and tips, for today, April 19th’s Connections from The New York Times. NYT has tons of games like Strands and Wordle, but the challenging yet fun category-based gameplay of Connections has proven to be quite the hit. With today’s puzzle, we’ve got a fun lineup of words, including a certain spy, as well as some cool categories. In any case, we have played today’s puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The New York Times’ Connections gives you 16 different words, and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from music genres or lightsaber colors in Star Wars to words with animals in them or things that can be shaken. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has some fun words.

In today’s Connections, the words, just like yesterday, are an interesting bunch that can be intimidating at first, but aren’t as hard as you may think. It’s always good to keep in mind for future puzzles that many of the words have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Hot, Devil, Golden, Intro Class, Lab, Bully, Sandy, Address, Dry, Cannabis, Lecture, James Bond, Talk, Chow, Vast, and Speech.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Time to read out loud

Green: How would you describe the Gobi?

Blue: These puppies have nicknames

Purple: Times three equals these

If you want to know the correct themes for April 19th’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Spoken Presentation

Green: Adjectives for a Desert

Blue: Dog Breeds, Informally

Purple: Represented by Three-Digit Numbers

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are today’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Address, Lecture, Speech, Talk

Green: Dry, Hot, Sandy, Vast

Blue: Bully, Chow, Golden, Lab

Purple: Cannabis, Devil, Intro Class, James Bond

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.