New York Times Connections Answers for April 18th

Today’s Connections stressing you out with their words? We at ComicBook got you covered, as we’ve got the correct answers and categories, alongside hints and tips, for today, April 18th’s Connections from The New York Times. There are plenty of games NYT provides like Strands and Wordle, but the category-based gameplay of Connections has proven to be quite the success (and challenge). With today’s puzzle, we have a decent hint of difficulty to tackle, especially with organizing the categories. With that said, we have played today’s puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a nutshell, The New York Times’ Connections gives you 16 different words, and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from potato chip flavors or Survivor items to terms in Star Wars or animals that are also names. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections balances the fun with challenge.

For today’s Connections, the words may appear a bit daunting, but they aren’t as bad as you think, just like yesterday. It’s always good to keep in mind for future puzzles that many of the words have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. In any case, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Good, Boy, Banjo. Birds, Nose, Man, Possession, Goodness, Belonging, Haunting, Apple, Card, Shining, Effect, Wow, and Exorcist.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Reactions

Green: Think Ring and Substance

Blue: Pluck them in many ways

Purple: This is yours, singularly

If you want to know the correct themes for April 18th’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Interjections

Green: Horror Movies, With “The”

Blue: Things You Can Pick

Purple: Personal Property Minus “S”

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are today’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Boy, Goodness, Man, Wow

Green: Birds, Exorcist, Haunting, Shining

Blue: Apple, Banjo, Card, Nose

Purple: Belonging, Effect, Good, Possession

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.