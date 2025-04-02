New York Times Connections Answers for April 2nd

Are you looking for today’s Connections answers? Look no further, as we have everything you need, from the correct answers and categories to a couple of hints and tips, all for today, April 2nd’s Connections from The New York Times. Compared to its counterparts Strands and Wordle, Connections is all about the challenge with its engaging category-sorting gameplay. While not as hard as yesterday’s April Fool’s puzzle, today’s game delivers on the difficulty, at least with its categories. Lucky for you, we at ComicBook have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Connections, in a nutshell, gives you 16 different words and asks you to sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from Super Mario Bros. characters or chicken wing flavors to one-word Oscar-winning Best Pictures or numbers seen in the equation 𝜋. You only get four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has some interesting categories.

Today’s Connections has some interesting word choices and even more intriguing categories this time around. When it comes to puzzles like these, remember that these words usually have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Fancy, Reading, Nice, Impulse, Job, Type, Like, Venus, Kind, Herb, Robin, Lark, Tennessee, Whim, Sort, and Hank.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Out of the blue

Green: It’s all the same

Blue: Think Serena and John

Purple: They can adapt, sound-wise

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Caprice

Green: Ilk

Blue: Williames

Purple: Words Pronounced Differently as Proper Nouns

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for April 2nd:

Yellow: Fancy, Impulse, Lark, Whim

Green: Kind, Like, Sort, Type

Blue: Hank, Robin, Tennessee, Venus

Purple: Herb, Job, Nice, Reading

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.