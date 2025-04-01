New York Times Connections Answers for April 1st

Is today’s Connections making you exclaim in anger? No need to fear, as we have everything you are looking for, from the correct answers and categories to a couple of hints and tips, for today, April 1st’s Connections from The New York Times. If you’ve played any of The New York Times’ games like Connections (or even Strands and Wordle), you know that it’s category-based gameplay can get rather difficult and today is clearly no expection. Starting off April, and on April Fools Day, no less, today’s puzzle is one of it’s hardest in a long time and certainly one of it’s quirkiest. Fortunately, we at ComicBook have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

The gameplay of Connections is simple: you are given 16 different words and asked to sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from prank items or Spider-Man characters to 2010s comedy films or names that are also jobs. You only get four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections replaces it’s words with symbols for April Fools!

Today’s Connections is, by far, one of the more unique puzzles we’ve seen so far, as most of the words aren’t even words: they are symbols. When it comes to puzzles like these, remember that these signs may have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: ⊾, &, X, ), N, O, P, €, →, $, (, +, £, 🗸, R, and ¥.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: That’s a lot of cash

Green: Combined

Blue: Can’t make a face without these

Purple: What’s left, but not left

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Currency Symbols

Green: And/Together With

Blue: Emoticon Mouths

Purple: “Right”

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for April 1st:

Yellow: $, £, ¥, €

Green: &, +, N, X

Blue: (, ), O, P

Purple: R, →, ⊾, 🗸

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today?