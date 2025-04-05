New York Times Connections Answers for April 5th

Trying to find out the answers for today’s Connections? We’re here to help, as we have everything you need, from the correct answers and categories, as well as some hints and tips, all for today, April 5th’s Connections from The New York Times. Alongside Strands and Wordle, Connections has always been a fan-favorite, especially for its engaging category-based gameplay. In this case, today’s puzzle delivers on the fun factor with some interesting categories and words, plus a dash of challenge to keep it interesting. Nevertheless, we at ComicBook have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

In The New York Times’ Connections, you are given 16 different words and it’s up to you to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from Microsoft programs or yard tools to words that are also town names or correct spellings of musician monikers. You only get four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections delivers on the words and categories.

With today’s Connections, it’s a tossup with the categories and words, as they provide a great amount of challenge and fun many come to enjoy. A good tip to keep in mind for puzzles like today’s is that these words usually have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Crossword, Time, Star, Sign, Rainbow, Menu, Contract, Billboard, Banner, People, Grimace, Engage, Retain, Header, Semblance, and Sidebar.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: You got the job!

Green: Browse your browser

Blue: Read it in the papers

Purple: At the end of the ‘knight’

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Employ

Green: Parts of a Website

Blue: Magazines

Purple: Ending with Medieval Weapons

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for April 5th:

Yellow: Contract, Engage, Retain, Sign

Green: Banner, Header, Menu, Sidebar

Blue: Billboard, People, Star, Time

Purple: Crossword, Grimace, Rainbow, Semblance

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.