New York Times Connections Answers for March 20th

Need some assistance with today’s Connections? You’re in luck, as we at ComicBook have all of the answers and categories, plus some hints and tips, for today, March 20th’s Connections from The New York Times. Starting up in 2023, the category-based title has been a stand-out against Strands and Wordle on the app/site, especially for it’s tricky words and challenging categories. Fortunately, today’s puzzle isn’t too difficult to solve, but still requires some thought to what words belong where. Regardless, we’ve got whatever you need, from the correct answers, categories, and hints for future puzzles and such, for March 20th’s Connections.
The basis of Connections is that it gives 16 different words and asks you to sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that you think could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from fast food joints or types of building materials to animals in The Wizard of Oz or words with double meanings. You only have four strikes and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.
Fortunately, the Connections for today is a lot more forgiving than previous days in terms of the categories. It’s still recommended to choose your words wisely, as even one wrong knocks you down a life. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Genie, Bungee, Strait, Vocal, Ship, Extension, Direct, Message, Loud, Sound, Spinal, Channel, Umbilical, Bay, Lightning, and Frank.
If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:
- Yellow: Be brave and advocate for what you believe
- Green: We can ‘sea’ some answers for this
- Blue: Some strings may be attached
- Purple: Water goes great in one of these
If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:
- Yellow: Outspoken
- Green: Bodies of Water
- Blue: Kinds of Cords
- Purple: Things in Bottles
If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 20th:
- Yellow: Direct, Frank, Loud, Vocal
- Green: Bay, Channel, Sound, Strait
- Blue: Bungee, Extension, Spinal, Umbilical
- Purple: Genie, Lightning, Message, Ship
Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.