New York Times Connections Answers for March 20th

Need some assistance with today’s Connections? You’re in luck, as we at ComicBook have all of the answers and categories, plus some hints and tips, for today, March 20th’s Connections from The New York Times. Starting up in 2023, the category-based title has been a stand-out against Strands and Wordle on the app/site, especially for it’s tricky words and challenging categories. Fortunately, today’s puzzle isn’t too difficult to solve, but still requires some thought to what words belong where. Regardless, we’ve got whatever you need, from the correct answers, categories, and hints for future puzzles and such, for March 20th’s Connections.

The basis of Connections is that it gives 16 different words and asks you to sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that you think could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from fast food joints or types of building materials to animals in The Wizard of Oz or words with double meanings. You only have four strikes and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections isn’t as hard as previous days.

Fortunately, the Connections for today is a lot more forgiving than previous days in terms of the categories. It’s still recommended to choose your words wisely, as even one wrong knocks you down a life. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Genie, Bungee, Strait, Vocal, Ship, Extension, Direct, Message, Loud, Sound, Spinal, Channel, Umbilical, Bay, Lightning, and Frank.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Be brave and advocate for what you believe

Green: We can ‘sea’ some answers for this

Blue: Some strings may be attached

Purple: Water goes great in one of these

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Outspoken

Green: Bodies of Water

Blue: Kinds of Cords

Purple: Things in Bottles

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 20th:

Yellow: Direct, Frank, Loud, Vocal

Green: Bay, Channel, Sound, Strait

Blue: Bungee, Extension, Spinal, Umbilical

Purple: Genie, Lightning, Message, Ship

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today?