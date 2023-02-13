Control 2 Developer Shares Update on New Game

Remedy Entertainment shared updates on a number of its games this week from its latest investors call with Control 2 among the games talked about. In its latest update, Remedy Entertainment, the developer of Control, Control 2, and Alan Wake, said the studio now has "detailed concepts" pertaining to the vision for the game and what stage in development it's currently at. Control 2 is just one of several projects Remedy Entertainment has in the works, however, so the studio certainly has its hands full right now.

The update on Control 2 was shared in the write-up for the studio's earnings report. You can see what Remedy has to say about it below:

"In November, we announced the deal for Control 2 with 505 Games," Remedy said. "This further strengthens our collaboration with 505 Games on the Control franchise and marks another big step for us towards game publishing. Control 2 expands the story and the world from the original Control. We now have detailed concepts on the game vision and all creative areas including the gameplay, narrative and art. We are pleased with the work the team has done and as of January 2023, the game has progressed into the proof-of-concept stage."

The game was first announced late last year, and at the time, Remedy said Control 2 was only just then in the concept stage, so things have moved along a bit in recent months. The original Control came out in 2019, for reference, but there's no release window right now for when Control 2 will be out.

As mentioned previously, Control 2 is among several other projects Remedy is currently working on. Games talked about previously that were referenced in this latest earnings report, too, include Codename Condor and Codename Vanguard. The first of those is a service-based game and is something new for Remedy while the latter is a free-to-play, co-op, PvE shooter. Remakes of the first and second Max Payne games are in the works as well.

One of the biggest projects Remedy has in the works is the long-awaited Alan Wake 2. There's also an Alan Wake TV show in the works over at AMC.