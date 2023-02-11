Alan Wake 2 Gets Huge Development Update

Alan Wake 2 has gotten a huge development update from developer Remedy Entertainment. Many years ago, Alan Wake was released for Xbox 360 and eventually PC. The Xbox 360 version had the misfortune of releasing alongside one of the all-time great games known as Red Dead Redemption. Naturally, it got overshadowed, but a lot of those who did play it really dug it. It was a unique survival horror game that took cues from some cult classic media like Twin Peaks. However, due to the fact that it underperformed, a sequel never got made and fans were severely bummed. Remedy still flirted with the idea of more Alan Wake adventures over the years, though. We got a downloadable spin-off, DLC and links to that world in Control, and a remaster of the first game.

In what was almost certainly a miracle, Alan Wake 2 was greenlit and apparently, it's coming very soon. In a new investors report, Remedy Entertainment confirmed that Alan Wake 2 is currently playable start to finish and all of the content for the game will be in the game very soon. It's also on track to launch this year still and the team will move on to polishing the game up for release very soon. It seems likely that this game will probably release around September or October, given it's a spooky game and that's when the remaster released. It was also noted that the remaster hasn't generated any royalties from sales for Remedy, but the studio is expecting that to change in the run up to the sequel.

Hopefully, we'll start to hear more about Alan Wake 2 this spring as the studio hasn't really marketed the game much yet. All we have really gotten is a few interviews about the game and the initial reveal trailer in 2021, but beyond that, we don't know much about this game at all. Hopefully, that means the game will have a bit of mystery to it and allow players to experience it mostly unspoiled.

Alan Wake 2 will release sometime in 2023.

