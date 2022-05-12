Alan Wake 2 Update Reveals New Look at the Game

✖

Remedy Entertainment has given fans a new update today about Alan Wake 2 on the 12th anniversary of the game's original launch. Back at The Game Awards in December, Remedy shocked a number of longtime fans when it finally revealed that it would finally be working on a sequel to the beloved action-adventure title. And while there's still very little that we have seen of Alan Wake 2 overall, the studio gave us a brief new glimpse of the project today.

In a new video released by Remedy today, director Sam Lake gave a few peeks at what Alan Wake 2 is going to look like. When talking about the game and how its development is going, the video showed a handful of pieces of concept art from Alan Wake 2. All of these images were pretty dark and foreboding, which fits in with Remedy's previous message about how Alan Wake 2 will be a survival-horror game at its core. Outside of this concept art, though, nothing from the actual game was highlighted.

Even though Remedy did have some new looks at Alan Wake 2 to share today, the news that the studio shared wasn't all great. When AW2 was first unveiled, Lake said that Remedy would be revealing a new look at the game at some point in summer of 2022. Unfortunately, Lake made clear today that this will no longer be the case. While stressing that work on Alan Wake 2 is going quite well, Lake said that the team doesn't want to take time out of its busy schedule right now to create a vertical slice gameplay demo that it will show off to the public. Although we'll see a gameplay trailer from Alan Wake 2 eventually, no new window was given as to when this might actually drop.

For now, Remedy has only committed to releasing Alan Wake 2 at some point within 2023. When the game does arrive, it's also slated to come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

What are your thoughts on Alan Wake 2 based on what we've seen so far? Are you looking forward to this long-awaited game for yourself? Share your own impressions with me either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.