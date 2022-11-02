Alan Wake 2 Developer Gives New Update on Release Date

Alan Wake 2 developer Remedy Entertainment has given eager fans a new update about the game's upcoming release date. Announced at the end of 2021, Remedy finally confirmed that it was in the process of working on a sequel to its cult-classic action-adventure title. And while we haven't seen or learned much else about the project since that time, this ongoing silence has continued to make some fans worried that the game might end up slipping past its intended launch window. Luckily, based on new information that has now emerged from Remedy, it sounds like this won't be the case.

In a new investor report that was recently released by Remedy, the studio made clear that Alan Wake 2 is still very much going to release in 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. While no further launch windows within the coming year were given just yet, Remedy said that the project is beginning to come together nicely. Despite this, it was stressed that there's still a lot of development left to be had on the game.

"Alan Wake 2 is in the full production stage and the game will be launched as planned in 2023," Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said in the message to investors. "There is still a lot of work to be done, but the game is coming together on all fronts. User testing continues and the feedback from the user research has been encouraging. After seeing how the elements are coming together, I'm confident we will launch an excellent game."

At this point, the biggest question involving Alan Wake 2 involves when we might see actual gameplay footage from the title. Currently, we have yet to see anything from the game outside of its initial reveal trailer and concept art. Given that Alan Wake 2 was first revealed at The Game Awards last year, though, perhaps we could get a deeper look at the title at the 2022 edition of the same event when it takes place early next month.

