New Control Games Get Development Update From Remedy

It's a busy time for the team at Remedy Entertainment. Not only is the studio working on Alan Wake 2 with the intent to release the game next year, but it's also toiling away on remakes of both Max Payne and Max Payne 2. If that didn't already seem like a lot of projects at once, Remedy is also in the process of working on two new games associated with Control. And while details are still sparse on these titles, we've now learned a bit more about how they are panning out.

Detailed in a new write-up to investors, Remedy gave a roadmap of the projects that it currently has in the works. In doing so, it talked more about these new games associated with Control, which are going by the codenames "Condor" and "Heron." Remedy didn't have much to say about either game at this point in time, but the studio made clear that work on each is still in the very early stages.

"Codename Condor, a spin-off game of Control, continues in the proof-of-concept stage. Codename Heron, a bigger Control game, is in the concept stage and its prototyping continues," Remedy said of both games. "Additionally, together with the Northlight-technology team, the focus has been on developing the required technology and tools that will serve a number of Remedy games in the future."

Again, while there's not a whole lot here to break down, it seems likely that Heron will end up becoming Control 2 at some point. The fact that it's being described simply as a "bigger" version of the first game tracks with how most sequels end up playing out. As for Condor, it's hard to know what Remedy could be looking to do. Considering that this game is still in the "proof-of-concept stage" means that we might not formally see it announced for a very, very long time. Still, it's great to see that Remedy is very much committed to working more with the Control franchise in the future.

