‘Control’ Developer Diary Introduces The Game’s Story

Remedy Entertainment — the team behind Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break — has released a new developer diary for its upcoming game Control.

According to the developer, this is the first developer diary in a planned series, and it focuses on story and introducing characters to protagonist Jesse Faden.

Revealed last month during Sony’s E3 2018 media showcase, Control shares some similarities with the developer’s most recent release, Quantum Break, though according to Remedy Entertainment, Control is much weirder, less linear, and takes more creative risks.

Speaking of weird, the game’s story is built within the confine of the literary genre “New Weird,” which takes classic sci-fi and throws it into a blender with mystery and horror themes.

In the developer diary, the team notes that story is a very important aspect of Control, particularly immersive storytelling and combining both story and atmosphere.

Remedy Entertainment does not say how many developers diaries are in the pipeline, nor when we will see the next one. Given the first one was about story, it may not be a bad guess to assume the next will be all about gameplay.

Control is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, it doesn’t have a release date, but it does have a general release window of 2019.

Below, you can read more on the game:

About

Control is Jesse Fadens’s story. The main plot focuses on her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Side-quests and Secrets are everywhere. Jesse works with other Bureau agents, decodes cryptic ciphers and discovers strange Bureau experiments.

Key Features

World Within a Location – Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building.

Flexible and Supernatural Combat System – Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts.

Reactive Environments – Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings.

Reality Meets the Unexplained – Dive into a dark and brutalist-inspired world where daily reality has been corrupted by an otherworldly force.