Control Announces DLC Plans, Including Two Expansions

Remedy Entertainment’s Control has two expansions releasing next year along with some new features that’ll be out sooner according to a new content roadmap released by the developer on Wednesday. The roadmap provided some general timeframes for when the various bits of Control’s DLC will be out while the developers gave some insights into what those different features and expansions will consist of when they arrive. Players will have to wait until 2020 to see “The Foundation” and “AWE” added as expansions, but a photo mode and another game mode will be out this year.

Those two expansions are parts of the DLC players will likely be most interested in, but they won’t be out until early 2020 for The Foundation and mid-2020 for AWE. New missions, enemies, and mechanics were just parts of what was teased for both expansions. The first of these expansions will see Jesse exploring “what lies beneath the Bureau as she returns order to the Foundation and the Oldest House itself.” Game director Mikael Kasurinen and communications director Thomas Puha warned players to “expect things to get weird” in The Foundation. Later in AWE, players will control Jesse in “a new part of the Oldest House, the Investigations Sector, where the Bureau closely examines Altered World Events.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

But those expansions are still a ways away, and much sooner than their release comes the photo mode that’ll be added sometime during Fall 2019. The developers acknowledged that some people on the PC platform have already managed to unlock their own version of a photo mode, but a legitimate one will be added soon enough. Fall of this year is the only timeframe given for the feature for now with more information planned to be shared soon before its release.

After that comes the new game mode that’s currently being called “Expeditions.” It’s planned to be end-game content released as a free new feature full of the “greatest challenges.”

“This will be a challenging new end-game mode in which Jesse must help Security Chief Arish explore the mysterious Formation and its strange surroundings,” the roadmap explained. “Here you will face the some the greatest challenges that the Oldest House can throw at you. You will need the best gear and abilities to survive. Expeditions is free for all players.”

These Control plans follow an update released recently that addressed some problems players had on the game’s console versions. You can check out our full review on the game here.