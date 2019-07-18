Control PC System Requirements Revealed

The release of Remedy Entertainment‘s next big mind-boggling adventure is just over a month away, which means fans are gearing up to see what the title is all about. Control is looking to be quite the interesting experience for those who jump in, and for everyone playing on PC, you will want to ensure that your system is up to the task of bringing the game to life. Luckily, the dev team at Remedy have revealed what sort of hardware PC players will need in order to run Control on their systems.

For both the minimum and recommended requirements, the hardware isn’t too bad in terms of what is needed. It’s pretty much what is expected to run a game of Control’s graphical quality these days, but there is one thing that some players will likely be missing out on. The hot new craze in PC gaming as of late is ray-tracing, something that makes games look incredibly good. In order to achieve this, users will need at least a GeForce RTX 2060 in their towers.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7, 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or better

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD RX580 or better

Ray-Tracing GPU: GeForce RTX 2060

RAM: 8GB

DirectX: Version 11

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or better

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti / AMD Radeon VII or better

Ray-Tracing GPU: GeForce RTX 2080

RAM: 16GB

DirectX: Version 12

For those who don’t know what Control is all about, here’s more:

“Control is Jesse Faden’s story. The main plot focuses on her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Side-quests and Secrets are everywhere. Jesse works with other Bureau agents, decodes cryptic ciphers and discovers strange Bureau experiments.”

World Within a Location: Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building.

Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building. Flexible and Supernatural Combat System: Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts.

Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts. Reactive Enviorments: Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings.

Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings. Reality Meets the Unexplainable: Dive into a dark and brutalist-inspired world where daily reality has been corrupted by an otherworldly force.

Control is set to arrive on August 27th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Is your PC up to the task, or will you be playing on console? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!