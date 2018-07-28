New ‘Control’ Developer Diary Is All About Gameplay

Remedy Entertainment – the Finnish studio behind Alan Wake, Max Payne, and most recently Quantum Break – has released the second Control developer diary in a new, untitled series of dev diaries.

While the first one was all about the game’s story, the new one introduces the gameplay behind the developer’s upcoming action game, or more specifically the team’s “gameplay vision” for it.

According to Paul Ehreth, Lead Designer on the project, Control will open-up the options for players on how they experience the story, which will be much less linear than games it has created in the past. Ehreth continues noting that the team is trying to create an “inter-connected world,” and in it, players will be able to revisit places they’ve been before, but they may look different or play differently.

Sam Lake, Creative Director on the project, adds that the game will feature lots of secrets and mysteries for players to discover, and that with subtle storytelling, it hopes the player will unravel mysteries for themselves.

Elsewhere in the video it’s noted that the game uses environmental storytelling more than cinematics, which aren’t as common as in the developer’s previous titles. The video also touches on more, such as some of supernatural abilities the game’s protagonist Jesse Faden possesses, how the game’s thematic elements are built around the idea of “control,” and much more.

Control is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release sometime next year. If you want, you can watch the first developer diary here.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official overview:

Control is Jesse Fadens’s story. The main plot focuses on her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Side-quests and Secrets are everywhere. Jesse works with other Bureau agents, decodes cryptic ciphers and discovers strange Bureau experiments.

Key Features

World Within a Location – Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building.

Flexible and Supernatural Combat System – Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts.

Reactive Environments – Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings.

Reality Meets the Unexplained – Dive into a dark and brutalist-inspired world where daily reality has been corrupted by an otherworldly force.