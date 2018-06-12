Remedy Entertainment Announces ‘Control’ For PS4, Xbox One, and PC; Due 2019

Today during Sony’s E3 press conference, Remedy Entertainment — the Finnish developer behind Quantum Break, Alan Wake, and Max Payne — and publisher 505 games announced Control, a supernatural third-person action-adventure game boasting the classic Remedy vibe and feel.

In development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, Control is slated to release sometime in 2019, though when exactly hasn’t been divulged.

“Control represents a new exciting chapter for us, it redefines what a Remedy game is,” said Mikael Kasurinen, game director of the project. It shows off our unique ability to build compelling worlds while providing a new player-driven way to experience them. A key focus for Remedy has been to provide more agency through gameplay and allow our audience to experience the story of the world at their own pace”

“From our first meetings with Remedy we’ve been inspired by the vision and scope of Control, and we are proud to help them bring this game to life and get it into the hands of players,” said Neil Ralley, president of 505 Games. “We believe this is going to be another major hit for both our companies, on a bigger scale than ever before.”

Below, you can read more on the game courtesy of an official overview from 505 Games itself. Or if you aren’t the reading type, just check out the awesome new trailer above.

About

Control is Jesse Fadens’s story. The main plot focuses on her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Side-quests and Secrets are everywhere. Jesse works with other Bureau agents, decodes cryptic ciphers and discovers strange Bureau experiments.

Key Features

World Within a Location – Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building.

Flexible and Supernatural Combat System – Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts.

Reactive Environments – Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings.

Reality Meets the Unexplained – Dive into a dark and brutalist-inspired world where daily reality has been corrupted by an otherworldly force.