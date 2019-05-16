Control’s Expansions Won’t Be Exclusive to PS4 for Long, Confirms Developer

With the next big adventure from Remedy Entertainment set to arrive this summer, fans cannot wait to get their hands on it. Unfortunately, there is a bit of exclusivity at play when it comes to the game’s launch. For starters, those looking to play on PC will have to go through the Epic Games Store for a limited time. In addition to this, PlayStation 4 players will have the first chance at the title’s expansions. However, according to Remedy communications director Thomas Puha, the Control expansions won’t be exclusive to PS4 for long.

During an interview with Wccftech, Puha talked about the expansions and their exclusivity. “So there’s one exclusive mission in the digital deluxe PS4 version, and then the expansion pass is kind of tied to that,” he said. “But outside of that, one costume, the side mission, and the digital themes, the game is the same on all platforms, and all the expansion pass will be available on all platforms, but I can’t say what the exclusivity window is, except it’s not very long. So, again, we’re consumers as well at Remedy and the core game is the same for everybody. Again, many publisher and business reasons for doing certain things.”

Unfortunately, he was unable to go into detail regarding exactly how long the exclusivity will last, but he was kind enough to reassure fans that it will not be for long. We should hopefully know more before Control launches on August 27th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming title:

“Control is Jesse Faden’s story. The main plot focuses on her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Side-quests and Secrets are everywhere. Jesse works with other Bureau agents, decodes cryptic ciphers and discovers strange Bureau experiments.”

Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building. Flexible and Supernatural Combat System: Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts.

