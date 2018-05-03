Analyst: Crackdown 3 Could Play a Big Part In Xbox One’s Future Success

The Xbox One didn’t exactly have the greatest holiday season last year. Despite the introduction of its teraflop-powered Xbox One X hardware, there weren’t that many first-party games to speak of, with only Forza Motorsport 7 and the console version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds introduced to the market.

Crackdown 3 was supposed to be a part of those plans with its November release date, but ended up delayed to ensure its quality level. Fortunately, it looks like it’s all set to go for this year — and that could be huge for Microsoft, according to one analyst.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Michael Pachter, who works for Wedbush Securities, believes that the Xbox One exclusive could be the key factor to driving up sales of the system for 2018. “Crackdown is an amazing series, and if Crackdown 3 is good, it’s going to drive console sales,” Pachter said while speaking with GamingBolt.

“That is really a good franchise. But again, it’s not for everyone- super hard. But it’s a great game experience, and I think it will do well. I think it and [State of Decay] are the things I am looking forward to most on Xbox… I’m a fan of Halo and Gears, but Gears 5 and Halo 6? Okay… I’d much rather play Crackdown 3 and State of Decay 2.”

While the sequel is set to deliver an action-packed open world experience like the previous games, saying it’s more exciting to play than Halo 6 or Gears 5 may be a bit of a stretch. Both of those games have established communities and several sequels to their credit, while the latest Crackdown is only the third in the series.

That said, there is still some excitement behind the forthcoming title and Microsoft is sure to have something Crackdown related at its E3 event, which is happening in just a few weeks. In fact, some speculation points out that we could see a release date during the company’s June 10 reveal — and it won’t be that far off into summer.

We’ll let you know what is revealed during that presentation, but we’re hoping that Crackdown 3 lives up to the hype — just as much as you Xbox owners are.