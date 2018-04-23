Crackdown 3 Rated In Brazil; Release Date Reveal Could Be Coming Soon

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything new on Microsoft‘s long-awaited Crackdown 3 for Xbox One.

The game was originally supposed to come out last November with the Xbox One X console, but Microsoft delayed it to a later date, to assure that it would be up to speed on its development. That left the company short-handed for the holiday season, even though it noted that the game was still coming.

But we might not be waiting too much longer for its arrival. A new rating over on the Brazilian rating board has noted that the game has gotten a classification, indicating that the game is just about finished — and more importantly, ready to release.

The game was noted as being “not recommended for children under sixteen,” which makes sense considering that the Crackdown series has become known for its over-the-top violence and open-world shenanigans. These are two things that Crackdown 3 will likely have in spades.

Xbox head Phil Spencer did note in the past that the game already has a release date, and that news would be revealed “soon.” That “soon” may not be as long a wait as anticipated, as the game could get a surprise release right after E3.

This is further backed up by a pair of leaks from Amazon Spain earlier in the year, which noted that Crackdown 3 could be coming on June 29. While some may question its legitimacy, that article also noted that State of Decay 2 was coming on May 25 — and that release date ended up being confirmed. So it may be on the money when it comes to Crackdown 3 coming just in time to fend off those Xbox One summer blues.

We’ll likely know more in a few weeks at E3, where the Crackdown 3 announcement will likely be part of the festivities, along with any other announcements it has in mind. Hopefully, fans won’t have to wait too long to start throwing cars around and creating chaos with the likes of Terry Crews (who stars in the game) and other agents.

Crackdown 3 will release sometime this year for Xbox One and Xbox One X, where it will make use of its many enhancements.

(Hat tip to WCCFTech for the details!)