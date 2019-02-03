‘Crackdown 3’s Campaign Is Roughly 15-Hours Long

If you were wondering how long Crackdown 3’s campaign is going to be, well we finally have an answer: 15 hours.

Speaking to VentureBeat, Microsoft Studio Creative Director and Writer Joe Staten confirmed that the single-player campaign is longer than the first two games, but not by much.

“Crackdown has a decent menu. Bigger than some, not as big as others. If you want to play by yourself or with a close friend, if you just want to have a relaxing story experience, great. We have this really cool 15-hour-plus campaign. If you’re in a mood to bash in people’s teeth, be super competitive, we have that mode for you as well. You don’t need to actually bash anyone’s teeth, but you know what I mean. That’s the reason we have the campaign. We want to make sure that when millions of people jump into this game in Game Pass and they think, ‘Well, how do I want to play Crackdown? I’m not really a multiplayer person. Does it have something I can play by myself?’, yep, we do. Hopefully they’ll fall in love with Crackdown that way, and other ways as well.

As you may know, Crackdown took about 10 hours to beat (17 if you include extras), while Crackdown 2 was 7-hours long (14 with extras). Now, whether Staten is including extra content in his estimate, is unclear, but no matter the case, it will be longer than Crackdown 2, and at the very least, as long as the first game. However, in terms of the campaign lengths for modern open-world games, this is quite a bit on the short side, and when you consider how long the game has taken to make, also a little surprising.

Interestingly, it has also been confirmed that you can beat the game very quickly because you actually take on the final boss whenever you want, including right at the beginning of the game, Breath of the Wild-style.

Crackdown 3 is in development for PC and Xbox One. Barring any delay, it will release on February 15, priced at $59.99 USD.

