Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Reveals New Flashback Levels

Activision and Toys for Bob today revealed a new kind of level for the upcoming video game Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time at Gamescom: Opening Night Live, the kickoff event for the digital Gamescom that is scheduled to run through this Sunday, August 30th. After a brief live-action intro, host Geoff Keighley got into how the "flashback levels" work with designer Lou Studdert.

Basically, the new flashback levels are puzzle rooms that players have to collect tapes in the world of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time in order to then go and play. According to Studdert, it adds a new sort of perspective to the title because they are from a time when Cortex thought Crash might be on his team. You can check out the brief reveal below:

Apparently Crash didn't get the memo that we're in Los Angeles!? Here's @Gojira84 to share the latest with Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time! #openingnightlive pic.twitter.com/8z7fOZnKAZ — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) August 27, 2020

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time previously showed off a good chunk of gameplay footage when it was officially announced earlier this year, and further reveals have included new playable characters, new modes, and more. It really looks like it is shaping up to be a sizable installment in the franchise, which is great given that it's the first mainline title in over 20 years. And the new information out of Gamescom only seems to further cement that.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd. It also seems like there might be a Nintendo Switch version in the cards. The game sees players take on the role of Crash or Coco as they deal with the fallout from classic villains Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy, and Uka Uka tearing a hole in space-time with help from four Quantum Masks, guardians of space and time. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the newly revealed title right here.

