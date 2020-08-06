Crash Bandicoot 4 Gameplay Trailer Reveals New Playable Characters, Inverted Mode, and More

Today, publisher Activision and developer Toys for Bob revealed a new Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time trailer, giving us our best look at the PS4 and Xbox One game yet. Unfortunately, the new trailer doesn't reveal much of note other than some new locations, game mechanics, and features. The footage also previewed the game's cosmetic items for Crash, which are 100 percent cosmetic only and locked behind progression in the game. In other words, there will be no microtransactions attached to any cosmetic in the game.

The pair also confirmed that you can play the entire game as Coco, as well as Dingo. This includes every level from the game from start to finish. Accompanying this was the reveal of a mirror mode-esq feature, that allows players to play the entire game, but backwards. This mode is called "Inverted Mode."

Here's what Toys for Bob co-studio head Paul Yan had to say about the game earlier in the year:

“Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time stands on the shoulders of the core precision gameplay we all fell in love within the ‘90s,” said Yan. “This epic new adventure spans space and time, introducing new ways to platform that both long-time fans and new players alike will enjoy mastering. Get ready to fall in love with the mutant marsupials all over again!”

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is in development for PS4 and Xbox One and is set to release worldwide on October 2, 2020, priced at a full $60. Below, you can read more about the game:

"Bandicoots get ready fur it, Crash is moving 4-ward into 2020 with a brand-new game -- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. No, literally," reads an official blurb about the game. "Capturing the spirit of the series that fans know and love, everyone’s favorite marsupials are back and putting a fresh spin, jump and wump on conflicts of cosmic proportions, discovering expansive new worlds, unexpected allies, larger-than-life boss battles and powerful new Quantum Masks that must be united to restore order to the multiverse."

