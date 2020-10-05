Crash Bandicoot 4: Here's How Long It Takes to Beat the Game

✖

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is now available, and longtime fans of the franchise might be wondering how long the game takes to complete. The platforming adventure from Activision and developer Toys for Bob should take most players about eight hours to complete, depending on how much time they spend on each level and whether or not they complete everything there is to experience in the adventure. Naturally, this will have a significant impact, and players can expect at least double that amount of time if they plan to earn 100% completion. Crash fans have been waiting for a new game in the series for quite some time, so they might want to savor this one!

The last all-new Crash Bandicoot game to appear on consoles was Crash Nitro Kart 2, which released back in 2010. Over the last few years, the character has seen remakes of some of his more endearing games, including Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. Crash Bandicoot 4, however, is a wholly-new adventure starring the character. As such, fans should be happy to hear that the game offers a fairly meaty quest! To complete the game, players will have to finish 43 main levels.

One of the most interesting things about Crash Bandicoot 4 is the fact that it features five playable characters, in total. In the main levels, players control either Crash or Coco. Alternate timeline levels, however, put players in control of Dr. Neo Cortex, Dingodile, or the game's new take on Tawna. While Crash and Coco play similarly, the other three characters offer distinctive play styles, which should excite franchise fans. Last but not least, the game features Flashback levels and N. Verted levels. Unlocking these will definitely bolster the time that players spend with the game.

With multiple playable characters, and a quest with a plethora of things to see and do, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time just might be the experience that fans of the franchise have long been waiting for. The game is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Crash Bandicoot 4 right here.

Have you checked out Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time? What do you think of the game thus far?