Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Director Hard At Work On A New Project – But What Is It?

Activision’s Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy turned out to be one of last year’s biggest surprises in the game industry, with the three remastered games selling millions of copies and proving that retro-based reboots still work very well. So could we be seeing something long those lines in the future?

Dan Tanguay, who worked alongside Vicarious Visions as a director on the project, recently updated his LinkedIn profile, indicating that he was already hard at work on his next project. According to the listing, he’s working as a lead designer on an “unannounced project,” something that Activision could be revealing around this summer, maybe during the forthcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The listing doesn’t indicate just what he’s working on, but there are a number of possibilities, based on his experience. Tanguay has worked on a number of games, including Skylanders SuperChargers and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2, alongside Crash Bandicoot.

He could be working with Vicarious Visions again, who worked on such franchises as Skylanders and Guitar Hero, as well as the PC port of Destiny 2.

Your guess is as good as ours, but, considering the popularity of the Crash Bandicoot games, it wouldn’t hurt to guess that the team could be hard at work on a Spyro the Dragon Trilogy, since Activision does currently have the rights to the iconic Sony character. It’s been rumored for some time, and, who knows, we could see an announcement very soon.

A new Skylanders could also be happening, although the toys-to-life games have been dying out as of late, with Disney discontinuing its Disney Infinity line, and Warner Bros. recently bringing Lego Dimensions to an end after many successful years on the market. So Spyro is looking more than likely.

We’ll let you know what Activision is working on as soon as we find out, but we wish Tanguay and his team the best of luck in what’s coming next!