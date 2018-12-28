‘Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled’ Might Be Delayed On Nintendo Switch

One of the biggest announcements to come out of The Game Awards earlier this month was the return of Crash Team Racing, with a new Nitro-Fueled release from Activision set for a release next summer. But there’s a slight chance that not all the consoles will be getting it at once.

Even though the game was initially announced for a June release on all game systems, the Nintendo Switch version might be seeing a slight delay. This comes from a tweet from “retrogamer” Koretech, who pointed out that the game’s official website has changed the release date on Nintendo’s platform from June 21 to “coming soon.”

Update on the CTR Switch “Coming Soon” release date : the website now displays the date from the PR. The “Coming Soon” was most likely for the preorders that have not been started yet on Switch

We did go over to the official Crash Team Racing game page, and upon looking up the Switch version, it does say “coming soon,” leaving the release date in question.

We’ve reached out to Activision about this matter but haven’t heard back yet, so take this with a grain of salt. However, it is strange that the Switch version shows “coming soon” while the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 edition continue to show a June 21, 2019 release date.

As for why the game could be delayed, it’s hard to tell. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy made its way to Nintendo Switch a year after the PlayStation 4 edition released, but that was mainly due to its exclusivity window on Sony’s platform.

Crash Team Racing was shooting for a simultaneous release on all platforms this time around; so unless Beenox, the game’s developer, ran into a technical setback, it’s hard to tell what the reason could be.

We’ll let you know if we hear back from Activision regarding what’s going on with the game.

For the time being, we do know that the game is still bound for Nintendo Switch sometime next year. Meanwhile, Nitro-Fueled is still set to release on June 21, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.