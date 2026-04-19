Crimson Desert Players Discover New Feature After More Than 100 Hours

Crimson Desert from developer Pearl Abyss is one of the biggest open-world RPGs the industry has ever seen, and a game that PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X users can easily dump hundreds of hours into. Heck, even those who don’t dabble in the overwhelming amount of side content and stick to the main campaign will dump at least 60 hours into the role-playing game. Suffice to say, there is a lot to discover and experience, even at the 100-hour mark, as some fans recently realized.

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To this end, over on the game’s Reddit page, one player relayed word of a small feature, a tiny detail, in the game they didn’t know until after 110 hours with the open-world RPG, and that is that if you double tap the sheath button, there is a fancy animation that is unique to one-handed swords and shields, which can be seen below.

“Game of the Year”

Of course, this is not a brand new discovery that none of the game’s over five million players knew about; however, the comments confirm that the majority of players did not seemingly know about this. And if this is the case with some of the game’s most hardcore fans, surely it is the case with its many more casual fans.

“Going to have to restart my playthrough, there were so many times I could have done this,” reads the top comment. Another adds: “Welp. That nails it. Game of the Year.”

A third comment further drives the point home: “Thanks for telling me another thing I didn’t know after 130 hours.”

Meanwhile, other comments point out that Red Dead Redemption 2 has something very similar to this that Pearl Abyss was likely inspired by, which makes sense as the South Korean developer has cited the 2018 Rockstar Games release as inspiration in the past. And for what it is worth, if Red Dead Redemption 2 did not exist, Crismon Desert may be the most impressive open-world video game to date, from a technical perspective at least.

All of that said, it’s important to note the Reddit post above is from a player using a controller, where this is very easy to replicate. Keyboard and mouse are a different story, though, with many players reporting that it either does not work at all or only randomly works.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.