Crimson Desert Fans Praise New Change as “Huge Win”

Crimson Desert fans are praising a small, but much-requested change as a “huge win” for the open-world RPG. The long-awaited game was finally released last month via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. And since its release on March 19, its South Korean developer, Pearl Abyss, has been releasing updates like mad. In fact, the rate of updates has been very impressive. Most of the updates are primarily focused on bugs and tweaking performance issues, but there have been some additions as well, including some quality-of-life features players have been asking for since launch.

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To this end, Crimson Desert players have noticed a small but welcome change with merchants. More specifically, as of the latest update to the open-world RPG, merchants now show what will be unlocked when reaching max trust. This means players no longer need to waste gifts on merchants to max out their trust level, just to find out there’s nothing unlocked that they want. This means gifts can be saved purely for the merchants with stuff you want. One of the top posts right now on the Crimson Desert Reddit page is a post about this change, praising it, and calling it an “11/10” change.

“Huge Win”

Of course, the aforementioned popularity post confirms the game’s most hardcore fans appreciate this change. And if there was any doubt about this, various comments on the post reiterate this.

“That’ll be handy. No more hard saves and a gold bar to see what I’ll get,” reads the top comment on the post. A second comment adds: “Huge win.”

A third comment further drives the point home: Good because it was a bit annoying leveling up someone to get nothing.”

While more meaty updates with new content are being prepared for Crimson Desert, these are the type of changes players like to see because it shows Pearl Abyss is both paying attention and reactive. A lot of studios are neither of these things, let alone both. And so far, it has resulted in excellent post-launch support so far, which is very important. The game has already sold more than five million copies, but it will sell many more over the years if Pearl Abyss gets the post-launch support right.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.