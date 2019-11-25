Critical Role Limited Edition Miniatures Getting Re-Released on Black Friday

Critical Role fans will have a second chance to obtain some limited edition miniatures of several popular characters. Steamforged Games announced that it was re-releasing several “Vault” miniatures featuring various NPCs and guest characters from Critical Role, a popular web series starring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. In addition to boxed sets containing the core characters from both of Critical Role’s campaigns, Steamforged previously released these unassembled resin miniatures in limited quantities over the course of the last year. Miniatures included in the re-release include Twiggy (played by Deborah Ann Woll), Kashaw Vesh (played by Will Friedle), and NPCs Avantika, Kiri, and the Gentleman.

Steamforged began their partnership with Critical Role in 2018 when it launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund production of the Vox Machina and Mighty Nein miniature sets, which were distributed to backers earlier this year and are currently available to purchase on Steamforged’s website and at hobby shops. The “Vault” miniatures were a way to release smaller batches of less popular characters for collectors and hobby painters. Unlike the boxed sets, these miniatures are all painted in resin and require some assembly. The complete list of limited edition miniatures include:

Kiri

Winged Vax

Vanessa

Calianna

Twiggy

Kern

Victor

Kashaw

Orly

Caduceus

Avantika

The miniatures aren’t currently posted for sale on Steamforged’s website, but they previously were sold for about $15 a miniature. As of press time, it was unclear whether all of the limited edition miniatures will be made available, or only a limited selection. You can check out Steamforged’s Twitter account for more details and head to their web store on Black Friday to grab as many as you can.