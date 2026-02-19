Critical Role Announces New “Draw Your Weapons” Actual Play Series With a Unique Twist (Exclusive)

Critical Role has become a juggernaut in the actual play space, branching out to launch its own tabletop RPG. Campaign 4 is currently well underway, taking Critical Role beyond Exandria to a whole new realm. As if that isn’t enough to keep fans busy, we’ll soon have a brand-new actual play series to enjoy on Critical Role‘s Beacon.tv. Today, ComicBook can exclusively reveal that animation studio Titmouse and Critical Role are coming together to launch a brand-new actual play series. Draw Your Weapons will premiere on February 25th, and it’s got a unique premise to draw you in.

On February 19th, Titmouse and Critical Role unveiled their new collaboration, Draw Your Weapons. Titmouse is no stranger to working with the team at Critical Role, as they worked on The Legend of Vox Machina and The Mighty Nein animated series. Now, Titmouse is stepping into the actual play space to bring us a new twist on the concept. In Draw Your Weapons, the action will be drawn live. Drawn as in illustrated. It’s a chaotic twist that just might work, and we’ve got your first look at the new trailer.

Draw Your Weapons Trailer Shows Off Chaotic Live Drawing Actual Play from Titmouse and Critical Role

Image courtesy of Titmouse and Critical Role

The newly announced series will bring something unique to the actual play space. The story of Draw Your Weapons is brought to life by real-time illustrations by the players, who will literally draw their weapons, characters, and scenes from the story. It will also feature play-by-play commentary on the action, along with confessionals from the players. The blend of live illustration, commentary, and more traditional actual play narration certainly makes Draw Your Weapons an interesting new project.

Draw Your Weapon will begin airing on February 25th, exclusively on Beacon.tv. New episodes will be released every Wednesday, with a total of 11 episodes. If the wild premise didn’t sell you on its own, there’s a pretty star-studded cast of TTRPG greats attached to the project. The game will be led by game designer and writer Josh Knapp, best known for his work as a writer on The Tonight Show. Rashawn Scott, Sean Glaze, Heather Mahler, and Jason Charles Miller will round out the cast of players. As for that live play-by-play commentary? That will be provided by stand-up comedian and writer Blaine Capatch, alongside Titmouse founder & CEO Chris Prynoski.

If you’re curious just what kind of chaos is headed our way with this new series, you can check out the first Draw Your Weapons trailer below:

Play video

As you can see, we’re in for well-illustrated chaos with this new series. The series will be “fast, loud, and art-first, with big punk/DIY energy and zero interest in playing it safe.” If that sounds like your kind of game, mark your calendar for the February 25th premiere of Draw Your Weapons. For more info on this newly revealed series, you can check out its new landing page on Beacon.tv.

Beacon.tv is Critical Role‘s dedicated streaming platform. To watch Draw Your Weapons and a whole host of Critical Role content, you’ll need to sign up. You can get a free trial for 7 days, and the membership costs $5.99 a month afterwards.

