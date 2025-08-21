Critical Role Confirms Campaign 4 Details, Including A Huge Cast List

Critical Role is a massive name in tabletop gaming, from their actual play podcast to tie-in books and the new Daggerheart RPG system. But even as the Critical Role brand grows, many fans are here for the main actual play podcast vibes that started it all. Earlier this month, fans got their first Campaign 4 confirmation, including the news of a brand-new DM, Brennan Lee Mulligan. Now, many of the big questions about Campaign 4 have finally been answered with a new video reveal for the new series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans were surprised but excited to learn that Matt Mercer would be handing over the Game Master chair to Brennan Lee Mulligan for Critical Role‘s 4th main campaign. But at the time of this reveal, the rest of the cast was not yet confirmed, leaving many to wonder whether Mercer and other fan favorites would be a part of the new story. Today, Critical Role has answered many of our biggest questions, revealing the campaign setting, game system, and cast members for Campaign 4.

Critical Role Campaign 4 To Juggle Star-Studded Cast in Sandbox-Style D&D Adventure

In a new video filmed on the freshly unveiled Campaign 4 set, Critical Role confirmed the key details for its next big adventure. Travis Willingham, Marisha Ray, Matt Mercer, and Brennan Lee Mulligan take us through everything we need to know to get ready for Campaign 4’s big debut. The new Critical Role adventure begins on October 2nd and it’s shaping up to be the biggest one yet.

Play video

Critical Role Campaign 4 will once again use the Dungeons & Dragons game system. However, the show will make the leap to the new 2024 revised 5e rules. They will also incorporate some new homebrew adjustments from Jeremy Crawford and Chris Perkins, who left Wizards of the Coast to join Darrington Press earlier this year. The campaign will not take place in Critical Role‘s Exandria, but in a new world called Araman.

The new campaign will take a West Marches-style approach, meaning it will feature a large, sandbox-style adventure and a larger cast of players than fans may be used to. Indeed, the cast list for this next Critical Role campaign took me by surprise because it just… keeps going.

First, the question on everyone’s minds – yes, Matt Mercer will be among the players at the table for the new Critical Role campaign. And he is joined by many longtime veterans alongside newer cast members to form a 13-person cast for Campaign 4. Here’s the full cast list for the new Critical Role campaign:

Brennan Lee Mulligan (GM)

Laura Bailey

Taliesin Jaffe

Ashley Johnson

Matthew Mercer

Liam O’Brien

Marisha Ray

Sam Riegel

Travis Willingham

Luis Carazo

Robbie Draymond

Aabria Iyengar

Whitney Moore

Alex Ward

Image courtesy of Critical Role

If you’re wondering how Critical Role plans to handle a cast of that size, there is a plan. The story will begin with a four-episode Overture arc that introduces all 13 of our player characters, but from there, the story will split into separate tabletops. Campaign 4 will take place across three tables: the Soldiers, Schemers, and Seekers. Their stories will be tied together by “overarching themes and genres.”

This ambitious new format will arrive with the first episode of Critical Role Campaign 4, which airs on YouTube, Twitch, and Beacon.tv on October 2nd. The full details and schedule for VOD are available on the Campaign 4 page of Critical Role‘s website.

What do you think of these new Critical Role details for Campaign 4? Are you excited to see such a massive cast, or does it have you nervous for how everything will come together? Let us know in the comments below!