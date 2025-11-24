4 Incredible TTRPGs All Anime Fans Should Check Out

There’s never been a better time to be both an anime fan and a tabletop RPG enthusiast. Over the past decade, anime-inspired storytelling has exploded across the TTRPG space: from rules-light systems that emulate fast-paced shonen battles to deep, crunchy mechanics perfect for political intrigue, giant robot drama, and tragic fantasy arcs. Those who grew up consuming anime and now crave games that reflect those emotional highs, sweeping battles, and expressive character moments have more options than ever. Big Eyes Small Mouths is an icon of the genre, but the modern TTRPG scene offers worlds that feel alive.

What makes this influx even more exciting is how diverse the offerings have become. Whether you want heartfelt character-driven drama, over-the-top action, melancholic fantasy, or classic JRPG-inspired dungeon adventures, there’s a system tailored specifically to the style of anime you love. Today, we’re breaking down four incredible TTRPGs that stand out not only because they’re excellent games, but because they capture what makes anime such a powerful storytelling medium.

4) Daggerheart

image courtesy of darrington press

Daggerheart, the TTRPG from Critical Role’s Darrington Press, has quickly become one of the most talked-about new systems, and for good reason. While it’s technically a Western fantasy game at its core, its mechanics and emotional focus make it an ideal choice for anime fans who want character-driven storytelling with big feelings, dramatic reveals, and squad-based camaraderie. The game focuses heavily on character arcs, allowing players to help the game master build the world and express this further through its Hope and Fear system, which mirrors the emotional tension found in anime protagonists who wrestle with their flaws and aspirations.

This TTRPG offers a unique approach to worldbuilding, offering several campaign frames, many of which are inspired by anime. The Witherwild takes inspiration from Princess Mononoke and Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, Beast Feast is influenced by Delicious in Dungeon and One Piece, and The Age of Umbra draws heavily from Berserk. Daggerheart hits an exciting sweet spot: the approachability of Dungeons & Dragons 5E, the emotional depth of story-first systems, and the heroic momentum of shonen and JRPG storytelling.

The dual-d12 system keeps combat swingy and cinematic while still giving players meaningful choices. Gameplay is theatrical, heartfelt, and exactly why the system resonates so strongly with anime-inspired groups. If your table wants gameplay that leans into dramatic character beats and explosive battles, Daggerheart is one of the best new systems to watch and play, especially as new books and campaign frames are released.

3) Twilight Sword

image courtesy of two little mice

As tabletop role-playing continues to evolve, the most exciting new projects aren’t simply trying to recreate Dungeons & Dragons: they’re reshaping what a TTRPG can feel like. Twilight Sword is well on its way to doing this after smashing its Backerkit goals. It blends the spirit of Studio Ghibli’s animation with Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda, making it perfect for anime fans. Its whimsical nature and adventure-driven design make it one of the most enchanting new fantasy TTRPGs in years. The premise is instantly captivating: awakened by ancient Spirits, you play as a Champion tasked with restoring hope to Radia, a realm consumed by despair.

What makes Twilight Sword shine is its stunning worldbuilding. Radia feels alive: lush, mysterious, and shaped with the same heart found in Breath of the Wild or Ghibli fantasy landscapes. Long ago, it thrived under gentle guardianship until the rise of the monstrous Vardas. Now, your mission is not only to defeat threats but to bring light back to the land. Helping villagers, solving personal dilemmas, uncovering secrets, and exploring heartfelt side stories all matter. The world unfolds dynamically through 25 map cards, each revealing dungeons, shrines, forests, ruins, and puzzles that capture the joy of discovery.

Twilight Sword wears its inspirations proudly without ever feeling derivative. Zelda influences appear in its dungeon layouts and puzzles, while JRPG storytelling shines through its themes of courage and hope. Its dual-path character system: Blade, Magic, Wild, Light, Shadow, or Song, allows players to mix abilities like JRPG class systems or D&D subclasses to create their personal anime hero. It promises to offer action, character development, cozy moments, and so much more for the anime and TTRPG fan.

2) Sword World

image courtesy of mugen gaming

Sword World is one of Japan’s most iconic tabletop RPGs, essentially the Japanese equivalent of Dungeons & Dragons in terms of cultural impact. First published in the late ’80s and continually updated, it’s the TTRPG behind numerous anime, manga, and light novel adaptations, including Record of Lodoss War. For anime fans who grew up on JRPGs, fantasy anime, or older dungeon-crawling epics, Sword World is a treasure trove. The best part? It is finally getting an official English translation.

What makes Sword World such an excellent system for anime fans is its JRPG-style structure, including rolling for damage with fixed tables, leveling systems that echo classic Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, and magic systems that feel straight out of early Japanese fantasy media. Sword World feels so different from Western TTRPGs while still offering the same level of thrill and cooperation. The pacing was tighter, the class progression more evocative, and the storytelling leaned hard into themes of destiny, heroism, and found-family adventuring.

The anime and JRPG influences are perhaps the most apparent in Sword World. If you’re an anime fan looking for a TTRPG that feels authentically Japanese in its design philosophy, not just anime-inspired, Sword World is worth checking out. It’s a must-play, love letter to classic fantasy anime and JRPG storytelling, and one of the biggest TTRPGs releasing in the next few years.

1) BREAK!!! RPG

image courtesy of grey wizard

BREAK!!! RPG has become a breakout success among anime fans because it captures the colorful, expressive, and adventurous spirit of anime worlds better than almost any TTRPG on the market. Its art style alone evokes imagery of the most popular anime and JRPGs. It’s bright, adventurous, charming, and packed with personality. But beyond the visuals, BREAK!!! shines because it offers a simple but deep ruleset that encourages exploration, character expression, and anime-style heroics.

The game’s emphasis on vibrant worlds and creative problem-solving has made it a favorite among players who want less rigid combat and more freedom to embody their characters. But this doesn’t mean there aren’t stakes. In one session, players may find themselves negotiating with a group of airship pirates using a combination of slapstick hijinks, heartfelt confessions, and desperate improvisation. Only in BREAK!!! could a scene so chaotic feel so natural. It’s a TTRPG where emotional sincerity and over-the-top antics coexist perfectly, much like the anime that inspired it.

Its classes, gear-upgrades, creature designs, and locales all feel like they came from a forgotten ’90s action-adventure anime. And the system is remarkably welcoming to new players, making it ideal for anime fans who want to jump into tabletop role-playing without getting bogged down in overly complex stat juggling. But one of the most appealing aspects is how it rewards cooperation and planning, even outside of combat. If you’re looking for the ultimate anime-inspired TTRPG, a game that truly feels like playing through an anime season, BREAK!!! RPG is at the top of the list.

