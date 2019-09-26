Critical Role Announces New Limited-Series Game

Critical Role is entering a brand new season, and the roster is full of new shows and returning favorites. The former includes a surprising new show based on the hit series Deadwood and will feature Brian W. Foster as the GM in a new web series titled UnDeadwood. Foster will be leading a delightful group that includes Marisha Ray, Khary Payton, Matthew Mercer, Anjali Bhimani, Travis Willingham, and Ivan Van Norman, who as you can see in the new image below will play the Bartender of the group. The new show will debut in October, but we aren’t sure when the first episode will air yet.

The show will be released on Twitch weekly on Fridays, but then will be available on YouTube Sundays, and we can’t wait to see what Foster and the entire group have planned for viewers, especially with all the potential the premise offers the GM and his players. You can check out the official description below (via Critrole.com).

“Join Game Marshall Brian W. Foster as he runs a four-part episodic saga utilizing the Deadlands Reloaded RPG system set in the not-so-sleepy town of Deadwood, where rumors of supernatural happenings and illegal mining activity have come to a head. An unlucky group of citizens are brought together to fight an evil they’ve never encountered — and will fight to save their very souls in the process.

Whiskey or Beer? Check out Undeadwood, coming this fall to @CriticalRole! @BrianWFoster GM’s an incredible game with an All-Star cast, including some ‘off-the-table’ elements I was able to help provide. Coming soon, to an internet near you!

Brian will be joined by an incredible cast of characters including Marisha Ray, Matthew Mercer, Khary Payton, Anjali Bhimani, Travis Willingham and Ivan Van Norman as The Bartender.

UnDeadwood was created and produced with so much heart by Brian W. Foster and the mega-talented Ivan Van Norman. We’ll reveal our release date for UnDeadwood next week, so be sure to keep an eye on our Facebook and Twitter accounts!”

That’s not the only show coming to Critical Role, as tonight Everything Is Content: Magic: The Gathering Arena will premiere on the network, and you can find the official description for it below.

“Premieres on Twitch on Thursday, September 26th at 4 pm Pacific

The love for Magic: The Gathering runs deeps around these parts, and we’re excited to bring you a special episode of Everything is Content in which Matthew Mercer and Sam Riegel step behind the keyboard and mouse to play the PC version of one of our favorite strategy games. Our Magic: The Gathering Arena episode of Everything is Content is sponsored by our friends at Wizards of the Coast and will air at 4pm Pacific on Thursday, September 26th. VOD will be available immediately for our Twitch channel subscribers and will hit our YouTube channel on Saturday, September 28th.”

